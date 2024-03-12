About Cookies on This Site

EF5G Series - OLED Signage with Flexible Curved Open Frame

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

EF5G Series - OLED Signage with Flexible Curved Open Frame

55EF5G-P

EF5G Series - OLED Signage with Flexible Curved Open Frame

(1)
  • LG EF5G Series - OLED Signage with Flexible Curved Open Frame, 55EF5G-P
Key Features

  • Unrivaled picture quality and perfect viewing angle with OLED panel
  • Max. 1000R curvatures (Concave/Convex)
  • Brightness: 150/400nit (APL 100%/25%), Depth: 12.4 mm (Head Only)
  • Flexible Open Frame
  • Built-in Content Management System
  • Interface: HDMI, DP, USB(2), Audio, RS232C, RJ45, IR
More

Artistic Space beyond Display

A woman and a child are going up a tunnel made of flexible Curved Open Frame OLED Signage through an escalator.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
The woman is looking at the weather and time information displayed on the curved screen.
Blending in with the space while captivating everyone’s mind. LG OLED signage offers unprecedentedly flexible design. Beyond its informative features, LG OLED signage delivers unsurpassed advertising effectiveness, redesigning space as a prestige-enhancing landmark with perfect colors and innovative forms.
LG OLED Signage shows better contrast between black and white than ordinary LCD.

Absolute Black

Equipped with over 8 million self-lighting pixels operating individually, LG OLED Signage reproduces absolute blacks with no light bleed and offers infinite contrast.
LG OLED Signage has a variety of colors rather than LCD to express the object more vividly.

Rich Color

LG OLED Signage provides richness in all colors, bringing colors to life with great accuracy and vividness.
A screen of LG OLED Signage is slim, light, and flexible.

Splendid Design

LG OLED technology doesn’t require a backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer so it offers a flexible design with unbelievably lightweight and slim features.
Several screens can be arranged like tiles to embody the desired size.

Expandable Screen Size

The screen size can be as large as users want by tiling up displays horizontally and vertically. This provides viewers with an incredibly immersive viewing experience.

Variety of Curvature for Landmarks

The 55EF5G series supports various concave and convex curvature in both portrait and landscape orientations. You can differentiate your space in a variety of ways with beautifully curved displays to keep passengers captivated and immersed.

Children are looking at the screen that curved in a wave-shaped interestingly in which the universe is expressed.

On-site Customization

The 55EF5G series enables a completely new approach for innovative and flexible designs. Its optional "Curvature Calibrator(CC)*" supports the coordination of displays with various convex and concave curvature, depending on the requirements. This makes it possible to rapidly respond to changes on-site, making it easier to successfully build an eyecatching landmark.

The 55EF5G series is designed to bend the screen convex or concave, allowing flexibility in adjusting even when sudden requests are received on-site.

* A Curvature Calibrator needs to be purchased separately. Please contact your regional LG sales representatives for details.
Displays are easily managed wirelessly through LAN daisy chain function.

LAN Daisy Chain Management

The LAN daisy chain allows users to control and monitor displays, transmit data and even update firmware all at once, reducing management burden.
Each of screen contents are synchronized and played without delay.

Videowall Playlist & Sync Playback

Through its built-in high performance SoC, each display plays its video tile for synchronized content playback.
Print

All Spec

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 0.6/6.7/6.7/0.6mm (Portrait, Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 5.0/13.2/7.8/5.0mm (Portrait, On Bezel)

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1360 x 842 x 252mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    701.4 x 1219.7 x 38.0mm (Portrait, Head, with Pemnut) 701.4 x 1219.7 x 12.4mm (Portrait, Head, without Pemnut) 413 x 353 x 57.3mm (Signage Box)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    17.6Kg (Portrait)

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

  • Weight (Head)

    7.0Kg (Portrait, Head) 3.5Kg (Signage Box)

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Power Built-in

    N/A

  • OPS Type compatible

    N/A

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

ACCESSORY

  • Optional

    NO

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(220mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Tape(4ea for Cabling), Screw(M3xL4.5,30ea / M3xL5.5,50ea / M3x3.5,10ea), Shield Cover Assy', Tiling Set Fixer 6ea, Flex Bar 2ea

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Promota

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    Max. 90 degree

  • Tilt (Face up)

    Max. 90 degree

PANEL

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Brightness

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 120%

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / NO

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Response Time

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 0%

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    YES

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DP Out

    YES

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • HDMI In

    YES (1ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    1.4

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • IR In

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

  • RGB In

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    NO

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • PM mode

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Scan Inversion

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • webRTC

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    N/A

  • Max.

    318W

  • Typ.

    116W (IEC 62087)