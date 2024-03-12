EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Artistic Space beyond Display, EJ5K Series OLED Signage
A display promoting a new product is installed in the store's window.
Splendid Design
LG's OLED display is very slim and light with a depth of 4.9mm and a weight of 6.5kg.
Hide in Plain Sight
The edge of the display on the wall is so thin that it looks as if content is playing directly from the wall.
All Spec
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Optional
NO
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(1600mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Wall Fixer(4ea), Wall Fixer Install Guide, Install Guide Sheet(2ea), Tape(10ea for Cabling / 2ea for Dust proof), Screw(M4xL25,10ea / M3xL5.5,8ea)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
Even Bezel : 0.9mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 5.3/5.3/5.3/11.0mm (On Bezel)
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1345 x 804 x 207mm
-
Handle
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1220.3 x 696.8 x 4.9mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
23.1Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
N/A
-
Weight (Head)
6.5Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Power Built-in
N/A
-
OPS Type compatible
N/A
POWER
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
YES
-
Mobile CMS
YES
-
Promota
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
YES
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
PANEL
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Back Light Type
OLED
-
Brightness
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
BT709 120%
-
Dynamic CR
NO
-
Life time
30,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz
-
Response Time
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 0%
-
Transparency
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Local Key Operation
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Power Indicator
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
Daisy Chain
Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP
-
Audio In
NO
-
Audio Out
YES
-
DP In
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DP Out
YES
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
HDMI In
YES (1ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
1.4
-
HDMI Out
NO
-
IR In
YES
-
IR Out
YES (Sharing RS232C Out)
-
RGB In
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
YES
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RS232C Out
YES
-
Touch USB
NO
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
-
Auto Set ID
YES
-
Backlight Sync
NO
-
Beacon
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
NO
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
Cisco Certification
NO
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Crestron Connected
YES
-
External Input Rotation
YES
-
Fail over
YES
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Local Network Sync
YES
-
Network Ready
NO
-
No Signal Image
NO
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 4.0
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Play via URL
NO
-
PM mode
YES
-
RS232C Sync
YES
-
Scan Inversion
YES
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
Screen Share
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
NO
-
SNMP
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
webRTC
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
N/A
-
Max.
318W
-
Typ.
116W (IEC 62087)
-
