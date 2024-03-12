About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage

55EJ5K-B

EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage

(1)
  • LG EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage, 55EJ5K-B
  • LG EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage, 55EJ5K-B
  • LG EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage, 55EJ5K-B
  • LG EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage, 55EJ5K-B
  • LG EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage, 55EJ5K-B
  • LG EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage, 55EJ5K-B
  • LG EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage, 55EJ5K-B
  • LG EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage, 55EJ5K-B
LG EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage, 55EJ5K-B
LG EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage, 55EJ5K-B
LG EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage, 55EJ5K-B
LG EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage, 55EJ5K-B
LG EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage, 55EJ5K-B
LG EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage, 55EJ5K-B
LG EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage, 55EJ5K-B
LG EJ5K Series - 55" OLED Signage, 55EJ5K-B

Key Features

  • Brightness (Typ.): 150/400 nits (APL 100% / 25%)
  • Bezel : 5.3 mm (T/B/L), 11.0 mm (B)
  • Interface : HDMI / DP / USB(2) / RS232C / RJ45 / Audio / IR

Artistic Space beyond Display, EJ5K Series OLED Signage

A display promoting a new product is installed in the store's window.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
LG OLED Signage shows better contrast between black and white than ordinary LCD.

Absolute Black

Equipped with over 8 million self-lighting pixels operating individually, LG OLED Signage reproduces absolute blacks with no light bleed and offers infinite contrast.
LG OLED Signage has a variety of colors rather than LCD to express the object more vividly.

Rich Color

LG OLED Signage provides richness in all colors, bringing colors to life with great accuracy and vividness.

A large screen was made by tiling several screens.

N×N Expandable Screen Size

By tiling up displays horizontally and vertically, the screen size can be as large as users want. Expansive, large screens are more effective at moving viewers by providing an incredibly immersive viewing experience.

Displays are easily managed wirelessly through LAN daisy chain function.

LAN Daisy Chain Management

A LAN daisy chain is supported, allowing you to execute commands to control and monitor the displays and even update their firmware.

EJ5K series has a front installation feature, making it easier to tile displays.

Wall Fixers Optimized for Simple Tiling

The overall installation process of the wallpaper OLED has gotten much easier. Once the dedicated wall fixers are driven into a wall, a display can be easily hung on them. Video wall tiling has become more convenient, thanks to its front installation feature, which departs from the conventional sidesliding method.

 

Cables are so flexible that it is easily embedded in a wall or other structures.

Enhanced Flexibility of Cables

As a result of in-depth consideration of usage scenarios, improvements have been made to the flexibility of common cables connecting the display to the signage box. These new cables are pliable enough to be easily embedded in a wall or other structures.

Splendid Design

LG’s OLED technology unlocks the new worlds of design flexibility with unbelievably lightweight and slim display. The advantages the OLED display brings are countless from the easier installation to a sleek look.

LG's OLED display is very slim and light with a depth of 4.9mm and a weight of 6.5kg.

Hide in Plain Sight

The subtle edge of the wallpaper OLED totally blends in with the wall, giving audiences the sensation that content is being played directly within the wall itself. Integrating with and adding to a luxurious interior design, the wallpaper OLED is an effective method for delivering advertisements and information.

The edge of the display on the wall is so thin that it looks as if content is playing directly from the wall.

Print

All Spec

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

ACCESSORY

  • Optional

    NO

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(1600mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Wall Fixer(4ea), Wall Fixer Install Guide, Install Guide Sheet(2ea), Tape(10ea for Cabling / 2ea for Dust proof), Screw(M4xL25,10ea / M3xL5.5,8ea)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    Even Bezel : 0.9mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 5.3/5.3/5.3/11.0mm (On Bezel)

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1345 x 804 x 207mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1220.3 x 696.8 x 4.9mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    23.1Kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

  • Weight (Head)

    6.5Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Power Built-in

    N/A

  • OPS Type compatible

    N/A

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Promota

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

PANEL

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Brightness

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 120%

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Response Time

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 0%

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DP Out

    YES

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • HDMI In

    YES (1ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    1.4

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • IR In

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

  • RGB In

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    NO

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • PM mode

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Scan Inversion

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • webRTC

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    N/A

  • Max.

    318W

  • Typ.

    116W (IEC 62087)