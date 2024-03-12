Zero Client TERA2 V Series Box Type

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® Processor chipset.
**Actual power consumption may vary depending on network and use.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
Cloud Device
-
Year
2019
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
ACCESSORY
-
DVI-D
NO
-
Display Port
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(Out 1ea)
-
DP Version
1.2
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1200 at 60Hz
-
D-Sub
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB-C
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
N/A
SOUND
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
DTS HP:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Speaker
NO
MECHANICAL
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
0.67
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
266 x 199 x 155
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
185 x 144 x 31
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
189 x 144 x 70
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
1.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
0.65
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
NO
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
NO
-
Color Weakness
NO
-
Crosshair
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
NO
-
Flicker Safe
NO
-
HDR 10
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
Others (Features)
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Reader Mode
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
NO
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
6W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
