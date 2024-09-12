We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 55 inch CINEMA 3D Smart TV LA8600
Semua Spesifikasi
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LED TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
70
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
Yes (PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)
-
Digital
Yes (terresterial DVB-T)
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Motion Clarity Index (MCI)
MCI 400
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Contrast Optimizer
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2 Way 3 Speakers
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
FEATURE
-
CINEMA 3D
==========
-
3D World
Yes
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
2D to 3D/3D to 2D Convert
Yes
-
3D Depth Control
Yes. 0~+20 (default: 10)
-
View Point Control
Yes. -10 ~ +10 (default: 0)
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Dual Play / 3D
Yes
-
Smart TV
==========
-
App Store - Web Browser - Social Center
Yes
-
Skype Ready
Yes
-
App. Store
Yes
-
WiFi Ready / Built-in
Yes (Built-in)
-
MediaLink-WiFiDirect-WiFiDisplay-WiDi
Yes
-
DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
DivX Supported Format (Codec)
DAT, MPG, MPEG, TS, TRP, VOB, MKV, DivX, AVI USB Flash Memory, Card Reader
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
1W
