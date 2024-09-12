Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 55 inch CINEMA 3D Smart TV LA8600

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

LG 55 inch CINEMA 3D Smart TV LA8600

55LA8600

LG 55 inch CINEMA 3D Smart TV LA8600

(0)
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LED TV

  • Screen Size ( Inch )

    70

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    Yes (PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)

  • Digital

    Yes (terresterial DVB-T)

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Motion Clarity Index (MCI)

    MCI 400

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Contrast Optimizer

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2 Way 3 Speakers

  • Sound System

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

FEATURE

  • CINEMA 3D

    ==========

  • 3D World

    Yes

  • 3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)

    FPR

  • 2D to 3D/3D to 2D Convert

    Yes

  • 3D Depth Control

    Yes. 0~+20 (default: 10)

  • View Point Control

    Yes. -10 ~ +10 (default: 0)

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • Dual Play / 3D

    Yes

  • Smart TV

    ==========

  • App Store - Web Browser - Social Center

    Yes

  • Skype Ready

    Yes

  • App. Store

    Yes

  • WiFi Ready / Built-in

    Yes (Built-in)

  • MediaLink-WiFiDirect-WiFiDisplay-WiDi

    Yes

  • DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • DivX Supported Format (Codec)

    DAT, MPG, MPEG, TS, TRP, VOB, MKV, DivX, AVI USB Flash Memory, Card Reader

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    1W

