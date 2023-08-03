About Cookies on This Site

業務用乾燥機

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

RV1329C4P

Giant C Plus

Giant C Plus

Giant C Plusは 効率よく簡単に設置できます。　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　
AdaptAble™ Controls

AdaptAble™ Controls

AdaptAble™ Controlsは、省スペースで便利なのに容量はそのままで、コントロール部へのアクセスも抜群です。このコントロール部は常に使いやすい高さで、お客様のニーズに応えます。

*設置は下段：洗濯機＋上段：乾燥機もしくは下段：乾燥機＋上段：乾燥機のどちらかのみ対応になります。
自由自在に設置

自由自在に設置

ニーズとスペースに合わせて洗濯機を横に並べても、縦に積み重ねても設置可能です。新居に引っ越しても製品の運搬と再設置は簡単です。

*洗濯機を積み重ねて設置するには別売りの特定部品が必要になります。
イージースライドシステム

イージースライドシステム

イージースライドシステム採用でメンテナンスも手早く簡単です。画期的なスライドメカニズムなので上部スタックを完全に取り外さずに下部スタックの点検や修理が可能です。
上部スタック装置をスライドさせれば、上下どちらのスタックも重要な部品にアクセスしやすくなります。
*洗濯機および乾燥機スタックのみ
デュアルロックシステム

デュアルロックシステム

フロントパネルとコイン金庫のアクセス部分は、LGの二重ロックシステムでセキュリティを強化できます。
プレミアムパワー コーティング

プレミアムパワー
コーティング

LGはパワーコーティング仕上げで、長持ちするだけでなく外装のお手入れも簡単です。
スチール製コントロールパネル

スチール製コントロールパネル

フロントアクセスパネルは、プラスチック製ではなく高強度塗装を施したスチール製で、信頼性も高く、機械の制御装置だけでなく、セキュリティーの役割を果たしています。
強化ガラス

強化ガラス

強化ガラス製のドアは、割れにくく、傷がつきにくいだけでなく、透明なので中の洗濯物も確認しやすいです。
省スペース

省スペース

洗濯容量は大きく、キャビネットサイズは小さく、積み重ねられる設計なので、限られたスペースでもより多くの洗濯機を設置でき、顧客の増加が見込めます。
簡単なプログラミング

簡単なプログラミング

直感的なプログラミング制御により、価格、サイクル時間、サイクルパラメーター、回転速度など、様々な機能およびプログラムから選択できるので、あらゆる洗浄要件に対応可能です。
乾燥機には左右開きのドアを採用

乾燥機には左右開きのドアを採用

ドアの開く方向をお客様の好みに合わせて簡単に左右の変更ができます。

*追加部品が必要となります。

ご導入・ご購入前のお問い合わせ

業務用洗濯機・乾燥機ご購入に関するご相談は下記よりお問い合わせください。
LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパン株式会社 業務用洗濯機・乾燥機窓口
Mail: jiwon.mun@lge.com

プリント

全てのスペック

CYLINDER

Drum Volume

7.3cu.ft (207L)

Diameter

26.1in. (663mm)

Depth

22.5in. (570.6mm)

Capacity

22.5lb (10kg)

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27in. (686mm)x38.7in. (983mm)x30.1in. (764mm)

With Door Opening

49.8in. (1,264mm)

Carton (WxHxD)

29.9in.(760mm)x46.1in.(1,170mm)x31.3in.(795mm)

Weight (Product/Carton)

130lb(59kg)/143lb (65kg)

RATING

Electric Ratings(V/Hz/A)

200V/50Hz/30A

OPERATION

Heating Type

Electric

Type of Drying

Ventilation

Air Flow

160CFM

Motor

0.4KW (120V/60Hz)
0.3KW (220~240V/50Hz)
0.4KW (220V/60Hz)

Heating Element

5400W　@240V
4000W　@200V

Program Duration in Minutes (Default)

45min

CONNECTIONS

Air Outlet Diameter

4in.(100mm)

Exhaust Airflow Diameter

4in.(100mm)

SYSTEM & CONTROL

Pricing Program

Special Vended Price