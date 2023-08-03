We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ホテルテレビ
ご購入前： 営業窓口
サイネージ(有機EL/LED/LCDなど)、ホテルテレビの問い合わせ
jpn-signage@lge.com
ロボット(配膳/ガイド/除菌など)の問い合わせ
robot-support@lge.com
IT機器(一般モニター/ノートパソコン/プロジェクターなど)の問い合わせ
jpn-it-sales@lge.com
メディカルIT機器(医療用モニターなど)の問い合わせ
jpn-medical@lge.com
それ以外(家庭用テレビ/産業用洗濯機/Styler/AV/空気清浄機など)の問い合わせ
jpn.b2b2c@lge.com
※当社の営業担当者、または、販売代理店の担当者より、休業日を除いた2営業日内にご連絡させていただきます。
ご購入後： カスタマーサポート
JPN-B2B_SVC@lge.com
※内容により､ご回答･お返事にお時間をいただく場合がございます｡ご了承ください｡
※ご購入後のお問合せの際には、以下の情報をメールにご記入ください。
1．モデル名(型番)
2．お問い合わせの内容と画像データ
3．貴社名、ご担当者様名
4．ご購入された代理店名、営業担当者様
5．ご購入日・設置日
6．機器のご使用期間
7．設置場所情報
8．製造番号
9．数量
10.設置の構成内容(システム名やサーバ名）