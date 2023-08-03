We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
クリニカルレビュー用モニター
JESRA X-0093の対応について
LGエレクトロニクスの医用モニターは､医用画像の適切な表示品質や安全性の向上を目的として社団法人日本画像医療システム工業会（JIRA）が策定したJESRA X-0093に対応しています｡
LGエレクトロニクスは､本ガイドラインへの対応を推進し､医用モニターとして必要な品質管理に取り組んで参ります｡