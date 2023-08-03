About Cookies on This Site

業務用プロジェクター

LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパンの公式ウェブサイト。LGのプロジェクターは、スタイリッシュでありながら、高品質な映像が楽しめます。

プロジェクター

New Standard for Business Projectors

LG Probeam business projector is suitable choice for your business to enhance work productivity.

プロジェクター

空間をシネマに。

プロジェクターで楽しむ

本格的なホームエンターテインメント。

空間をシネマに。 詳しくはこちら

Why LG Projectors?

LG CineBeam® プロジェクターは、比類のないビジュアル体験を提供します。

最大140インチの4K UHD解像度であらゆる場所をホームシアターを一変させます。

豊かな色彩、最大2700ANSIルーメンの明るさ、深いコントラスト比が相まって、パワフルでリアルなホームシアターを体験できます。

省スペースを実現する超短焦点

わずか20cmで投影できる超短焦点。

最大120インチの大画面はこれまでにない臨場感と迫力ある映像体験を提供します。さらに、手軽に設置可能、インテリアにも最適です。

環境に優しい長寿命のレーザー光源

レーザーダイオードの光源は、優れた明るさや色合いはもちろん、耐久力に優れ、20,000時間の長寿命を誇ります。毎日4時間使用しても、最長13年間ランプを交換することなくお楽しみいただけます。

webOSとマジックリモコンを採用

シンプルな操作感で、コンテンツを自由自在に行き来できるwebOSを搭載。マジックリモコンでお目当てのコンテンツをポイント＆クリック。直感的な操作を実現します。

ご購入前： 営業窓口

サイネージ(有機EL/LED/LCDなど)、ホテルテレビの問い合わせ
jpn-signage@lge.com

ロボット(配膳/ガイド/除菌など)の問い合わせ
robot-support@lge.com

IT機器(一般モニター/ノートパソコン/プロジェクターなど)の問い合わせ
jpn-it-sales@lge.com

メディカルIT機器(医療用モニターなど)の問い合わせ
jpn-medical@lge.com

それ以外(家庭用テレビ/産業用洗濯機/Styler/AV/空気清浄機など)の問い合わせ
jpn.b2b2c@lge.com

※当社の営業担当者、または、販売代理店の担当者より、休業日を除いた2営業日内にご連絡させていただきます。

ご購入後： カスタマーサポート

JPN-B2B_SVC@lge.com

※内容により､ご回答･お返事にお時間をいただく場合がございます｡ご了承ください｡
※ご購入後のお問合せの際には、以下の情報をメールにご記入ください。

1．モデル名(型番)
2．お問い合わせの内容と画像データ
3．貴社名、ご担当者様名
4．ご購入された代理店名、営業担当者様
5．ご購入日・設置日
6．機器のご使用期間
7．設置場所情報
﻿8．製造番号
9．数量
10.設置の構成内容(システム名やサーバ名）