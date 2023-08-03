We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
JESRA X-0093とは、社団法人 日本画像医療システム工業会（JIRA）が策定した「医用画像表示用モニタの品質管理に関するガイドライン」です。
画像の高い再現性と安定した表示が求められる医用モニターの高精度化による、医用モニターの品質管理活動を通じて、医用画像の適切な表示品質や安全性の向上を目的としています。
各国団体で策定されている規格やガイドラインを尊重しつつ、国内の医療現場で無理なく運用できる評価方法、基準となっています。