JESRA X-0093について

JESRA X-0093とは、社団法人 日本画像医療システム工業会（JIRA）が策定した「医用画像表示用モニタの品質管理に関するガイドライン」です。

画像の高い再現性と安定した表示が求められる医用モニターの高精度化による、医用モニターの品質管理活動を通じて、医用画像の適切な表示品質や安全性の向上を目的としています。
各国団体で策定されている規格やガイドラインを尊重しつつ、国内の医療現場で無理なく運用できる評価方法、基準となっています。

対応について

LGエレクトロニクスは、本ガイドラインへの対応を推進し、医用モニターとして必要な品質管理に取り組んで参ります。

ガイドラインに基づき、高精度の測定器を使用した各項目の較正(輝度・階調・輝度や色度の均一性)、製品出荷時に実際の臨床画像やテストパターンを使用した目視検査を実施しています。
基準を満たした製品については、必要に応じ、ドキュメントを提供致します。

LGエレクトロニクスのJESRA X-0093 対応モニター

ガイドラインに定められる管理のレベルは、取得条件の厳しい「グレード1A」と「グレード1B」、グレード1と比較して条件が低く定められる「グレード2」に分類されます。「どの管理グレードで管理するかは各々の医療機関で用途に応じて判断する」とガイドラインに記載されています。

管理グレード

管理グレード
管理グレード管理グレード最大輝度 Lmax(cd/㎡)輝度比 Lmax / Lminコントラスト応答 Κδ (%)
1A≧ 350≧ 250≦± 10
1B or 省略≧ 170≧ 250≦± 15
2-≧ 100≧ 100≦± 30

管理グレードの対応型番

Horizontal Table
分類型式解像度JESRA　X-0093
診断用モニター21HQ513D-B3MP管理グレード1A
診断用モニター21HK512D-B3MP管理グレード1A
診断用モニター32HL512D-B8MP管理グレード1A
診断用モニター31HN713D-B12MP管理グレード1A
クリニカルレビュー用モニター19HK312C-B1.3MP管理グレード2
クリニカルレビュー用モニター27HJ712C-W8MP管理グレード2
クリニカルレビュー用モニター27HJ713C-B8MP管理グレード2