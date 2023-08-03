About Cookies on This Site

VL5Gシリーズ 49インチモデル

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

VL5Gシリーズ 49インチモデル

49VL5G-M

VL5Gシリーズ 49インチモデル

驚くほどの没入感を演出するナローベゼル

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

ナローベゼルによるシームレスな大画面を演出

ナローベゼルによるシームレスな大画面を演出

複数台の設置でも、継ぎ目が目立たないわずか3.5mmのナローベゼルが、デジタルウォールの映像をより効果的でダイナミックに演出。大スクリーンに映し出される映像が通行人の注意を惹きつけます。
イメージギャップを軽減

イメージギャップを軽減

躍動的なコンテンツは、上下の画面表示でタイムギャップが発生することがあります。VL5F/VL7Fシリーズは、表示のずれを最小限に抑えるアルゴリズムを適用。大画面でのスムーズな映像再生を実現します。
鮮明でダイナミックな画質
鮮明でダイナミックな画質

広視野角

大画面は目の高さよりも高い位置に設置する場合が多く、ビデオウォールには均一な画質が不可欠。VL5Gシリーズが使用する高視野角なIPSパネルは、さまざまな角度から見ても褪色が少なく、画面全体を鮮やかな色で表示します。
より便利に
より便利に

もっと手軽に色調整

設置環境、コンテンツに合わせて、ディスプレイの色温度をリモコンで100K(ケルビン)単位で簡単に調整できます。
より便利に
より便利に

ホワイト・バランス調整

従来のビデオウォールのホワイト・バランス調整は「フル・ホワイト」モードのみ調整可能でしたが、VL5Gシリーズは、グレイスケールの各値を変更して、より緻密で正確なホワイトバランス調整を可能にしています。
スマート・サイネージUX
スマート・サイネージUX

直感的なメニュー構造
多様なコンテンツ作成

アプローチの流れを簡単にし、より使いやすさを追求した直観的なGUIを採用。メニュー構造の最適化、機能ごとのグループ化によって、実行したい機能をすぐに探し出せるので、ディスプレイの管理の試行錯誤の負担を軽減します。
直感的GUI

直感的GUI

GUI（グラフィックユーザーインターフェイス）はユーザーが簡単に設定を操作できるようにFour-way navigationリモコンで設計されています。なお、ユーザーが離れた場所からでも容易に制御できるようにフォントを大きくして提供しています。
ご導入・ご購入前のお問い合わせ
プリント

全てのスペック

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

あり（2 個）

Audio In

あり

Audio Out

あり

Daisy Chain

入力：HDMI、DP、DVI-D / 出力：DP

DP In

あり（HDCP 1.3）

DP Out

あり

DVI-D In

あり（HDCP 1.4）

External Speaker Out

なし

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

1.4

HDMI Out

なし

IR In

あり

IR Out

なし

RGB In

なし

RJ45(LAN) In

あり（1 個）

RJ45(LAN) Out

なし

RS232C In

あり

RS232C Out

あり

Touch USB

なし

USB In

USB2.0 Type A（1 個）

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

なし

ERP / Energy Star

YES / Energy Star 8.0(US Only)

Safety

CB / NRTL

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

なし

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

あり

Direct Sunlight

該当なし

IP Rating

IP5X tested

Overlay Touch Compatibility

該当なし

Power Protection

該当なし

Smart Calibration

該当なし

Tilt (Face down)

該当なし

Tilt (Face up)

該当なし

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

120W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

100W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

60W

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

なし

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

なし

Auto Brightness Sensor

なし

BLU Sensor

なし

Current Sensor

なし

FAN (Built-in)

なし

Humidity Sensor

なし

Internal Memory (eMMC)

なし

Local Key Operation

なし

Pixel Sensor

なし

Power Indicator

なし

Proximity Sensor

なし

Temperature Sensor

あり

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

なし

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

あり

Backlight Sync

なし

Beacon

なし

Booting Logo Image

あり

Brightness Compensation

なし

Cisco Certification

なし

Control Manager

なし

Crestron Connected

あり

External Input Rotation

なし

Fail over

あり

Gapless Playback

なし

Group Manager

なし

HDMI-CEC

あり

ISM Method

あり

Local Contents Scheduling

あり

Local Network Sync

なし

Network Ready

なし

No Signal Image

あり

OS Ver. (webOS)

Non-webOS

PBP

なし

PIP

なし

Play via URL

なし

PM mode

あり

Pro:Idiom

なし

RS232C Sync

あり

Scan Inversion

あり

Screen Rotation

あり

Screen Share

なし

Setting Data Cloning

あり

SI Server Setting

なし

Smart Energy Saving

あり

SNMP

あり

Status Mailing

なし

Tile Mode Setting

あり

USB Plug & Play

あり

Video Tag

なし

Wake on LAN

あり

webRTC

なし

W/B Setting by Grey scale

あり

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1214 x 778 x 263mm

Handle

あり

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

該当なし

Packed Weight

21.9Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

Weight (Head)

16.9Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

該当なし

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

なし

OPS Type compatible

なし

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Transparency

該当なし

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

直下型

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

10 億 7 千万色

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

60,000 時間（代表値）

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

あり / あり

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

該当なし

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

49

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

内蔵電源

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

なし

Mobile CMS

なし

Promota

なし

SuperSign Cloud

なし

SuperSign CMS

あり

SuperSign Control+

あり

SuperSign WB

あり