VL5F Series

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

55VL5F-A

ナローベゼルによる視認性に優れた没入感を演出

VL5F/VL7Fシリーズは、そのベゼルtoベゼル3.5mmとIPSパネル活用による視認性により、どの角度からもはっきりとしたイメージを反映し、広告や情報表示などのあらゆるビジネス環境において魅力的な演出を可能にします。
1

ナローベゼルによるシームレスな大画面を演出

シームレスな大画面により、より効果的でダイナミックなデジタルウォールを演出し、生み出される大スクリーンは通行人の注意を惹き付けます。
1

イメージギャップを軽減

躍動的なコンテンツの場合、上下の画面表示にタイムギャップが発生することがあります。
VL5F/VL7Fシリーズは、そのギャップを最小限化するアルゴリズムを適用し、大画面でのスムーズな映像再生を実現します。
1
鮮明でダイナミックな画質

広視野角

大画面は目の高さよりも高い位置に設置する場合が多く、ビデオウォールには均一な画質が不可欠です。VL5F/VL7Fシリーズの視野角は、歪みなく画面全体に鮮やかな色を表示できる広視野角です。
1
鮮明でダイナミックな画質

広視野角

大画面は目の高さよりも高い位置に設置する場合が多く、ビデオウォールには均一な画質が不可欠です。VL5F/VL7Fシリーズの視野角は、歪みなく画面全体に鮮やかな色を表示できる広視野角です。
1
ユーザー利便性

簡易的な色調整

設置環境、コンテンツに応じて、ディスプレイの色温度はリモコンで100K刻みで簡単に調整できます。
1
ユーザー利便性

ホワイト・バランス調整

従来のビデオウォールでは、ホワイト・バランスは「フル・ホワイト」モードでのみ調整可能でしたが、VL5F/VL7Fシリーズでは、グレイスケールの各値を変更して、より詳細で正確なホワイトバランス調整を実現しています。
1
スマート・サイネージUX

直感的なメニュー構造

多様なコンテンツ作成

メニュー構造は最適化されております。
アプローチの流れを簡単にし、使いやすさのためにより直観的なGUIを採用して機能をグループ化します。このようにすることで、ユーザは求める機能をすぐに探してディスプレイを管理するときに試行錯誤を行う必要がありません。
全てのスペック

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

あり（2 個）

Audio In

あり

Audio Out

あり

Daisy Chain

入力：HDMI、DP、DVI-D / 出力：DP

DP In

あり（HDCP 1.3）

DP Out

あり

DVI-D In

あり（HDCP 1.4）

External Speaker Out

なし

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

1.4

HDMI Out

なし

IR In

あり

IR Out

なし

RGB In

なし

RJ45(LAN) In

あり（1 個）

RJ45(LAN) Out

なし

RS232C In

あり

RS232C Out

あり

Touch USB

なし

USB In

USB2.0 Type A（1 個）

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

なし

ERP / Energy Star

YES(EU Only) / Energy Star 8.0

Safety

CB / NRTL

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1353 x 980 x 263mm

Handle

あり

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1213.4 x 684.2 x 93.1mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

該当なし

Packed Weight

33Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

Weight (Head)

20.3Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

該当なし

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

なし

OPS Type compatible

なし

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Transparency

該当なし

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

直下型

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

10 億 7 千万色

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

60,000 時間（代表値）

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

あり / あり

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

該当なし

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

内蔵電源

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

なし

Mobile CMS

なし

Promota

なし

SuperSign Cloud

なし

SuperSign CMS

あり

SuperSign Control+

あり

SuperSign WB

あり

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

なし

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

あり

Direct Sunlight

該当なし

IP Rating

該当なし

Overlay Touch Compatibility

該当なし

Power Protection

該当なし

Smart Calibration

該当なし

Tilt (Face down)

該当なし

Tilt (Face up)

該当なし

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

150W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

130W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

62W

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

なし

Auto Brightness Sensor

なし

BLU Sensor

なし

Current Sensor

なし

FAN (Built-in)

なし

Humidity Sensor

なし

Internal Memory (eMMC)

なし

Local Key Operation

なし

Pixel Sensor

なし

Power Indicator

なし

Proximity Sensor

なし

Temperature Sensor

あり

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

なし

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

あり

Backlight Sync

なし

Beacon

なし

Booting Logo Image

あり

Brightness Compensation

なし

Cisco Certification

なし

Control Manager

なし

Crestron Connected

あり

External Input Rotation

なし

Fail over

あり

Gapless Playback

なし

Group Manager

なし

HDMI-CEC

あり

ISM Method

あり

Local Contents Scheduling

あり

Local Network Sync

なし

Network Ready

なし

No Signal Image

あり

OS Ver. (webOS)

Non-webOS

PBP

なし

PIP

なし

Play via URL

なし

PM mode

あり

Pro:Idiom

なし

RS232C Sync

あり

Scan Inversion

あり

Screen Rotation

あり

Screen Share

なし

Setting Data Cloning

あり

SI Server Setting

なし

Smart Energy Saving

あり

SNMP

あり

Status Mailing

なし

Tile Mode Setting

あり

USB Plug & Play

あり

Video Tag

なし

Wake on LAN

あり

webRTC

なし

W/B Setting by Grey scale

あり