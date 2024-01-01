Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LINGE
NOURRITURE
AIR

image du coucher de soleil en haut de la vallée

Respirez un air plus sain

Profitez d’un vrai repos chez vous grâce à un environnement sain, respirable et moins poussiéreux

Une famille s’amusant dans le salon avec de l’air frais

Climatiseur

Un air froid et frais à chaque instant

Le système de filtrage élimine jusqu’à 99,9 % des particules de micro poussière de la taille des bioaérosols (0,1㎛) dans toute le maison pour vous permettre de vous relaxer en toute tranquillité.

Un air froid et frais à chaque instant EN SAVOIR PLUS

* Testés par Korea Conformity Laboratories : Stérilise à plus de 99 % les PM10↓en 45 mn, les PM 2,5 ↓ en 52 mn, les PM1,0 ↓ en 65 mn.

Un gros plan d’un aspirateur en train de capturer de la poussière

Aspirateur

Enfermez la poussière à chaque utilisation

L’association d’une aspiration puissante et d’un système de filtrage en 5 étapes permet de filtrer en moyenne 99,999 % des particules entre 0,5㎛ et 4,2㎛ pour que votre sol et votre air restent propres.

*D’après les résultats SLG et conformément aux normes IEC 62885-2 et EN 60312-1, la capacité de retenue des particules de poussière entre 0,5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ en mode Turbo a été testée et a atteint en moyenne 99,999 % (Note 'Excellent', 5 étoiles).
La capacité de retenue de la poussière peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’utilisation.