KT-T Series

KT-T651

KT-T Series

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    65" (164cm)

  • Brightness

    N/A (Max 20% brightness reduction with protection glass)

  • Orientation

    Portrait and Landscape

  • Compatible Products

    SE3KB/C/D, SM5KB/C/D

CONNECTIVITY

  • USB

    Yes

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    27.0mm

  • Overlay Dimension (W x H x D)

    1486 x 860 x 62 mm

  • Weight (head)

    15.3kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,548 x 942 x 176 mm

  • Packed Weight

    23kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 85%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    USB

  • Power Consumption (Max)

    1.8W

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Manual (Overlay), CD (Writing S/W), Pen (2), Tray, Install accessories

TOUCH

  • Touch Type

    IR (Infrared) Rays Spread

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø 8mm

  • Scan Time

    10ms (1point) - 30ms (10points)

  • Accuracy

    1mm

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3.0T (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    85 +- 5%

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7/8/8.1/10, Mac OSX (10.7 or later), Android, Linux

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max 10 points

  • Touch Resolution

    1,428 x 803

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.