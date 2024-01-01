KT-T Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75” (189cm)
-
Brightness
N/A (Max 20% brightness reduction with protection glass)
-
Orientation
Portrait and Landscape
-
Compatible Products
UH5C, UM5C
CONNECTIVITY
-
USB
Yes
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
32.0mm
-
Overlay Dimension (W x H x D)
1715 x 1050.7 x 138.6 mm
-
Weight (head)
22.7kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,854 x 1,116 x 209 mm
-
Packed Weight
30.7kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 85%
POWER
-
Power Supply
USB
-
Power Consumption (Max)
1.8W
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Manual (Overlay), CD (Writing S/W), Pen (2), Tray, Install accessories
TOUCH
-
Touch Type
IR (Infrared) Rays Spread
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø 8mm
-
Scan Time
10ms (1point) - 30ms (10points)
-
Accuracy
1mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
3.2T (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
85 +- 5%
-
Operating System Support
Windows 7/8/8.1/10, Mac OSX (10.7 or later), Android
-
Multi Touch Point
Max 10 points
-
Touch Resolution
1,428 x 803
-
