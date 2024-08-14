Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
webOS

Pocket-lint

Keep family favorite front and center and get more usable space appliances

Más información

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

Keep family favorite front and center and get more usable space appliances

Más información

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción del producto a continuación son únicamente con fines ilustrativos. Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Todo se centra en el nuevo QNED

Claridad y colores nítidos en LG QNED colosales. Nuestro nuevo procesador y las zonas de regulación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada pixel se mantenga nítido.

*Imagen en pantalla simulada.

Explora las innovaciones de la LG QNED AI

Las TV LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada TV muestra salpicaduras de colores y aparecen las palabras “Super pantalla ultra grande” por encima de las televisiones. El 4K procesador alpha 8 AI se muestra con una luz naranja que emana desde abajo. Una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y morada se muestra entre las palabras “webOS actualizable” y “programa webOS Re:New”.

Super pantalla ultra grande

Experimenta la máxima inmersión en la LG TV más grande

Un niño está de pie delante de una televisión grande que muestra una imagen de dos elefantes, uno adulto y otro bebé, caminando por un campo cubierto de hierba.

Las amplias pantallas de LG TV intensifican cada momento de la acción. Ve de cerca detalles realistas para disfrutar a fondo tus contenidos favoritos.

*Imagen en pantalla simulada.

*La QNED89 está disponible en un máximo de 98 pulgadas.

Procesador 4K alpha 8 AI

La inteligencia QNED da vida a la imagen más colosal y nítida

Más información

Nuestro procesador alpha 8 AI 4K optimiza automáticamente el audio y la imagen en nuestra pantalla más grande de 98 pulgadas, así que ultragrande sigue siendo sinónimo de ultranítida.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

AI Picture Pro

Siente el auténtico realismo en cada fotograma a tamaño natural

Superescalado de IA para una pantalla ultragrande

La IA mantiene la nitidez en la pantalla grande

El superescalado de IA mejora el contenido para que quepa perfectamente en la pantalla ultragrande y tenga un aspecto increíblemente nítido.

*Los QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85 cuentan con las características AI Picture Pro y AI Super Upscaling.

**AI Picture Pro no funcionará con contenido protegido por derechos de autor en servicios de OTT.

***La calidad de la imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de origen.

AI Sound Pro

 

Escucha un sonido igual de envolvente que la pantalla

LG TV con burbujas de sonido y ondas que salen de la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

El sonido y la pantalla realistas invaden la habitación

Escucha cada respiración y cada latido con el sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 9.1.2 que llena tu espacio con audio enriquecido digno de un escenario sonoro.

Un hombre en moto por un camino de tierra con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor de la moto.

Un sonido impactante que resuena

Los refinamientos del procesador AI te ofrecen un impulso de sonido dinámico de máxima potencia.

LG TV que muestra a músicos tocando, con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor del espacio.

El sonido se adapta a lo que mires

El control de sonido adaptativo equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para ofrecer una claridad excepcional.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**Se debe activar a través del menú de modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha. 

LG TV montado en una pared de la sala de estar con la imagen de un guitarrista en la pantalla. Los gráficos de círculos concéntricos representan las ondas sonoras.

AI Acoustic Tuning

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta la distribución de la habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una bóveda de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

Regulación con precisión

Entre mayor es la imagen, más nítida es la imagen

La tecnología de precisión dimming controla cientos de bloques de atenuación, utilizando toda la matriz para producir una imagen aún más nítida y revelar detalles ocultos.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**Las QNED99, QNED90 y QNED89 cuentan con la característica de tecnología de precisión dimming.

Color del QNED

Colores más vivos y nítidos para una inmersión más intensa

Déjate fascinar por una calidad de imagen increíblemente nítida y colorida, tan grande y vívida como el mundo que te rodea.

*Las QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con la característica QNED Color.

Pantalla cinematográfica

Reduce el bisel, aumenta el tamaño de la pantalla

Disfruta de una visión máxima con un bisel más delgado que te ofrece una inmersión cinematográfica de extremo a extremo.

*Imagen en pantalla simulada.

Una imagen de un leopardo blanco que muestra su cara lateral en el lado izquierdo de la imagen. A la izquierda aparecen las palabras "Hasta un 30% más brillante".

webOS 24

Personaliza tu experiencia de TV ultra grande

Disfruta de una televisión hecha a tu medida con My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, y Quick Cards.

 

Personaliza tu experiencia de TV ultra grande Obtén más información

El logotipo de webOS flota en el centro de un fondo negro y el espacio debajo está iluminado con los colores del logotipo, rojo, naranja y amarillo. La frase “webOS Re:New Program” se encuentra abajo del logotipo.

webOS Re:New Program

Cada año, una TV nueva durante 5 años

Siempre como nuevo, incluso al agregarle nuevas características y conveniencia.

Cinco rectángulos de distintos colores se escalonan uno arriba del otro, cada uno marcado con un año, del “webOS 24” al “webOS 28”. Entre los rectángulos, hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, marcadas desde la “Actualización 1” hasta la “Actualización 4”.

Con el webOS Re:New Program, los clientes disfrutan de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, lo que asegura un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la versión del momento de la compra.

*El webOS Re:New Program brinda soporte para un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años a partir de la versión preinstalada de webOS, y la programación de las actualizaciones varía de fin de mes a comienzo de año.

**Las actualizaciones y la programación de algunas características, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo o la región.

***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen modelos UHD y posteriores.

Consigue conectividad total con tu TV

Una LG TV montada sobre una pared en una sala de estar en la que se visualiza un león y su cachorro. Un hombre está sentado en primer plano con un teléfono inteligente en su mano, en el cual se observa la misma imagen de los leones. Una imagen de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón aparece sobre el teléfono inteligente que apunta hacia la TV.

Mobile Connectivity

Transmite contenido de tus aplicaciones directamente a la TV

Mira contenido desde tu dispositivo iPhone o Android en la pantalla del LG TV y sin preocupaciones con Apple AirPlay y Chromecast integrados.

Home Hub

Controla tu hogar inteligente desde un solo lugar

Home Hub permite controlar el ecosistema inteligente desde la TV, incluidos la Soundbar, dispositivos móviles e IoT, como iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación, aire acondicionado, etc.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y en otros países.

***La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Chromecast integrado puede variar según la región y el idioma.

****LG es compatible con dispositivos wifi “Matter”. Los servicios y características compatibles con “Matter” pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe hacerse a través de la aplicación móvil de ThinQ.

*****El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin un control remoto solo es posible con el procesador IA Alpha 9 y puede variar según los productos y la región.

******Es posible que el servicio de Chromecast integrado aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra de un OLED CS4, pero podrá disfrutar del servicio luego de instalar las actualizaciones de software de webOS.

LG TV montado en una pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista en la pantalla, como gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras y las palabras "AI Customization" arriba a la izquierda. Una mujer agachada afuera en un día soleado frente a los árboles y un cielo azul, y las palabras "AI Picture Pro" arriba a la izquierda. LG TV con burbujas y ondas sonoras que se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio, y la palabra "AI Sound Pro" arriba a la izquierda.

Multi View

Multiplica la vista,
multiplica la diversión

Cuando una pantalla no sea suficiente, divídela en entre 2 a 4 segmentos. Utiliza tu TV como monitor dual para tu PC, o agrega más pantalla para buscar en la web y ver en PiP al mismo tiempo.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**Los ajustes de imagen y sonido de ambas pantallas son los mismos.

***La compatibilidad con el modo de 2 y 4 pantallas varía según el modelo y el país. (El modo de 3 y 4 pantallas solo está disponible con las series M4 y G4).

Tu TV sabe lo que te gusta

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido reducido o limitado puede variar según la región y la conectividad de red.

***Se puede crear un número ilimitado de perfiles, pero la pantalla de inicio solamente mostrará un máximo de 10 perfiles.

****Las funciones, los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y al momento del lanzamiento.

*****En AI Concierge, la palabra clave “Para ti” solo puede proporcionarse en países que admitan PLN en su lengua materna. 

******Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

*******La característica Always ready está disponible con el LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

********El servicio de Google Calendario será compatible más adelante este año.

Una LG TV montada sobre una pared en una sala de estar en la que se visualiza un león y su cachorro. Un hombre está sentado en primer plano con un teléfono inteligente en su mano, en el cual se observa la misma imagen de los leones. Una imagen de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón aparece sobre el teléfono inteligente que apunta hacia la TV.

My Profile

Tu espacio está dedicado a ti

Con My Profile, puedes crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de la familia. Cada uno obtiene una pantalla principal personal en la que se muestran recomendaciones personalizadas de contenido.

Quick Card

Toma un atajo a tus favoritos

Con solo un clic. Quick Card te permite ir a donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea al centro de videojuegos o a tus listas de reproducciones favoritas o a la oficina en casa.

En una LG TV, se muestra una imagen de una mujer y un perro en un campo extenso. En la parte inferior de la pantalla, el texto “Recomienda nuevas palabras clave cada vez que presionas el botón del micrófono en el control remoto” aparece al lado de un gráfico circular rosa y morado. En franjas rosas se muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, Perro, Otoño, Relajación, Amistad. Frente a la LG TV, el LG Magic Remote apunta hacia la TV y círculos concéntricos de color morado neón aparecen alrededor del botón del micrófono. Junto al control, aparece una imagen de un dedo presionando un botón y el texto “Pulsación corta”.

AI Concierge

Tus favoritos a tu servicio

AI Concierge aprende sobre ti a través de tu historial de búsqueda y recomienda contenido y palabras clave preestablecidas, como “Para ti”, “Recomendado”, “En tendencia” y “Consejos”.

Always Ready

Tu asistente está siempre dispuesto a atenderte

No importa qué información desees, ya sea la hora, el clima, alertas deportivas o incluso Google Calendario y Google Fotos, solo tienes que pedírselo a tu asistente de IA. Tu asistente siempre está dispuesto a ayudar.

Un Magic Remote de LG con el botón circular central, mientras una luz púrpura de neón emana alrededor del botón para resaltarlos. Un suave destello púrpura rodea el control remoto sobre un fondo negro.

Magic Remote

La magia está
en tus manos

Libérate de las limitaciones de los botones antiguos. LG Magic Remote activa todas las funciones inteligentes de tu LG TV con un clic, un desplazamiento o tu voz.

*Las funciones y características del Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma.

Personalización mediante IA

Se sincroniza con tu forma de ver

Una imagen a tu gusto

Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard creará una imagen personalizada según tus preferencias, a partir de 85 millones de posibilidades, y la guardará en tu perfil.

Ajuste perfecto con el audio de LG

La excepcional soundbar digna de la LG QNED AI

*La Soundbar puede comprarse por separado, y el control de modo de la Soundbar puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado solamente a ciertas funciones. 

***Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Para las actualizaciones se necesita una conexión de red.

****TV compatibles con el control de la Soundbar: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80.

*****TV compatibles con Orchestra Sound: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

******TV compatibles con Wireless Soundcast: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

*******Los modelos QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 de 80 pulgadas y más se pueden combinar con S90TY, S90TR y S70.

En la pantalla se está reproduciendo un concierto acogedor en una sala de estar. El control de la Soundbar aparece como una superposición y el usuario navega hacia la configuración de la Soundbar.

Control de la Soundbar

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede al control de la Soundbar en la LG TV para controlar de forma sencilla la soundbar, por ejemplo, los modos, los perfiles y las prácticas funciones, inclusive cuando estás viendo.

LG TV y LG soundbar montados en la pared de una sala de estar y gráficos de formas brillantes por toda la habitación.

Orchestra Sound

Cada imagen tiene el tono perfecto

Orchestra Sound combina el sonido único de la LG Soundbar y la LG QNED en armonía.

LG TV y LG soundbar montados en la pared con un gráfico de símbolo Wi-Fi blanco en el centro.

Wireless Soundcast

Mira la tele sin ningún desperfecto.

Olvídate de los cables y escucha todo el potencial de la calidad de audio de tu LG soundbar con Wireless Soundcast.

Amplifica las emociones del cine y
potencia tus habilidades de juego

FILMMAKER Mode

Ve escenas vívidas de películas a una escala impresionante

Sumérgete en el corte más auténtico. FILMMAKER Mode muestra las películas tal como el director las concibió con los ajustes precisos.

Un hombre en un estudio oscuro de edición mirando un LG TV que muestra el atardecer. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen se encuentra el logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**FILMMAKER Mode es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Una experiencia cinematográfica en tu hogar

Maximiza la sensación de fascinación con una inmersión total

Disfruta del cine en el hogar. HDR10 Pro ofrece la visión deseada de cualquier película con colores y contraste precisos.

Una familia sentada en el suelo de una sala de estar poco iluminada frente a una mesa pequeña mirando un LG TV montado en la pared que muestra la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics en función de la calidad de imagen del estándar 'HDR10'.

Una gran variedad de contenidos listos para ver

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requiere una suscripción aparte y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.

*****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.

Primer plano de una LG TV en la que se muestra una variedad de miniaturas de películas y series de TV. El texto “Colección de acción”, “Bloomber TV+” y “Vistos recientemente” aparece en la imagen. El espacio frente a la TV se ilumina tenuemente como si fuera por la luz de la TV. Detrás de la TV, en la oscuridad, hay más miniaturas de películas y series de TV.

LG Channels

Ahora gratis en LG

Sintoniza LG Channels 3.0 para estar al día con las últimas noticias, tus deportes favoritos, las películas populares y las series de TV, incluso el contenido exclusivo solo en la LG TV.

Aparecen seis miniaturas de películas y programas de TV y, debajo, los logotipos de LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+.

Servicios OTT

Explora fácilmente tus servicios de streaming favoritos

Adéntrate en una serie de forma sencilla, con acceso a tus servicios de streaming y apps favoritas.

Juegos avanzados

Pon la mira en victorias colosales

El juego se mantiene fluido a altas velocidades con FreeSync y VRR, mientras que las configuraciones sencillas hacen que la victoria sea pan comido.

*Los QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85 cuentan con las características AMD FreeSync™ Premium y VRR.

**Los QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 incluyen las características GeForce NOW, el optimizador de juegos y el panel de control de juegos, ALLM, eARC y HGiG.

***VRR es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG es un grupo voluntario de compañías de las industrias de videojuegos y pantallas de TV que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego en HDR para los consumidores.

*****El soporte de HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controles justo donde los necesitas

No te detengas para usar el optimizador de juegos y el panel de control de juegos.

Una escena de juego de FPS con el panel de control del juego apareciendo sobre la pantalla durante la partida. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El panel de control del juego solamente se activa cuando “Optimizador del juego” y “Panel de control del juego” están activados. 

**Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Acceso a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca increíble de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra “Trine 4: The Nightmare Price”. Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW mostrando miniaturas de cinco juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Las asociaciones respaldadas pueden variar según el país.

**Es posible que sea necesaria una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Puede ser necesaria la suscripción a Boosteroid.

Sustentabilidad

Descubre la visión de la LG QNED AI para el futuro

Elige lo mejor para el planeta con embalajes ligeros y ecológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje de la LG QNED sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Las asociaciones respaldadas pueden variar según el país.

**El soporte inferior para todas las QNED y la cubierta posterior completa para QNED85(65/55/50") están fabricados con plástico reciclado.

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

