About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Grabador DVD-Writer SATA

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Dónde comprar

Grabador DVD-Writer SATA

GH24NSD1

Grabador DVD-Writer SATA

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

BUFFER

Tamaño (MB)

0.5

SOFTWARE INCLUÍDO

CyberLink PowerDVD

TIEMPO DE ACCESO

DVD-ROM

145 ms typ

DVD-ROM DL

220 ms typ

DVD-RAM

270 ms ty

CD-ROM

125 ms typ

TIPO DE UNIDAD

Interna/Externa

Interna

Sistemas Operativos compatibles

Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8

Tipo de unidad

SATA, Ultra DMA Mode 6

VELOCIDAD DE LECTURA

DVD-Video (CSS Compliant Disc) (SL/DL)

16x max

DVD-RAM

2x ZCLV / 5x PCAV

BD-R DL

12X

DVD+R DL

12x max.

DVD+R/+RW

16x / 13x max

CD-R/RW/ROM

48x/40x/48x max

CD-DA

40x max

CD de 80 mm

22X max

M-DISC/+M

12x CAV

VELOCIDAD DE ESCRITURA

DVD-R

2x, 4x CLV, 8x PCAV, 16x, 24x CAV

DVD-R DL

4x CLV, 8x ZCLV

DVD-RW

2x, 4x, 6x CLV

DVD+RW

2.4x, 4x, 6x CLV, 8x ZCLV :(High Speed DVD+RW: 6x CLV, 8x ZCLV)

CD-RW

4x, 10x, 16x CLV, 24x ZCLV

M-DISC/+M

4x CLV

DVD+R (DL)

2.4x, 4x CLV, 8x ZCLV

DVD+R

2.4x CLV 4x CLV, 8x PCAV, 16x, 24x CAV

DVD-RAM

2x, 3x, 5x CLV

CD-R

16x CLV, 32x, 40x PCAV, 48x CAV

DIMENSIONES

A x Alt. x P (mm)

146 x 41.3 x 165

Peso (g)

700g

Qué opina la gente

Hazte miembro de LG

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de la afiliación gratuita a LG,

desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos.

Registrarse Únete a nosotros
Icono de cupón de bienvenida

Cupón de bienvenida

Disfruta de un descuento de $10 en tu primera compra al registrarte como miembro de LG

Icono de precio exclusivo

Precios exclusivos

Obtén un descuento exclusivo de afiliación del 3% para todos los pedidos durante el periodo del evento promocional

Icono de entrega gratuita

Envío gratuito

Envío gratuito para todos los pedidos de LG.com

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte en lo que necesites.

Obtener ayuda

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

Obtener ayuda

Comprar directamente

GH24NSD1

Grabador DVD-Writer SATA