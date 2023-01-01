About Cookies on This Site

LG SIGNATURE OLED
OLED evo
OLED
QNED
NanoCell
8K TVs
Ultra Grandes TVs
4K UHD TVs
Smart TVs
TV Accessories
Soundbars

Una imagen de LG OLED G3 sobre un fondo negro que muestra una obra de arte abstracta de color rosa brillante y violeta. La pantalla proyecta una sombra colorida que presenta la palabra evo. El emblema del televisor OLED número uno del mundo por 10 años se encuentra a la izquierda de la imagen.

LG OLED evo

Brillo redefinido

El realismo como si realmente estuvieras allí se combina con un brillo increíble.

Brillo redefinido

Las partículas de colores se encuentran esparcidas en el aire.

Quantum Dot se encuentra con NanoCell

Colores puros

Colores puros

Una imagen de la línea LG OLED contra un fondo negro en forma de triángulo en ángulo con el LG OLED G3 en el medio mirando hacia adelante. Cada televisor muestra una obra de arte colorida y abstracta en la pantalla. El emblema del televisor OLED número 1 del mundo por 10 años también se encuentra en la imagen.

Todo Nuevo LG OLED

10 Años OLED

La marca OLED favorita del mundo.

10 Años OLED

Una imagen de LG OLED C3 y una barra de sonido en la pared de un apartamento de la ciudad con un concierto de música en la pantalla. El logotipo del televisor OLED número uno del mundo por 10 años también está en la imagen.

LG OLED evo C3

TV y Sonido armonioso

Siente la sincronicidad de LG OLED C3 y LG Soundbar SC9.

TV y Sonido armonioso

¿Por qué LG OLED evo?

Una imagen de LG OLED evo G3 en la pared de un apartamento moderno y peculiar de la ciudad de Nueva York con una romántica escena nocturna en la pantalla. Emblema de TV OLED número 1 del mundo por 10 años.

LG OLED evo C3

Mostrando la innovación de una década

Mostrando la innovación de una década
Una imagen del procesador α9 AI 4K Gen6 contra una placa de circuito con luces azules emitidas desde el chip, que representan su potencia.

Procesador completamente nuevo

Inteligencia en constante evolución

Esta imagen de un tigre blanco sobre un fondo negro representa Brightness Booster Max.

Potenciador de brillo máximo

OLED aún más brillante

Una vista en ángulo del LG OLED G3 en la pared de un departamento con vista a la ciudad y con una barra de sonido debajo.

Diseño increiblemente delgado

Elige el diseño que se adapta a la perfección

¿Por qué LG QNED MiniLED?

Un televisor ultragrande montado en la pared cuelga en una sala de estar moderna.

Pantalla ultragrande

De regreso y más grande que nunca

De regreso y más grande que nunca
En el televisor ultragrande se muestra un animal enorme.

Pantalla ultragrande

Escala impresionante

Se muestran líneas con colores vivos y el sector se divide en dos para comparar el 70% del volumen de color y el 100% del volumen de color.

100% volumen de color

Color que es notable

Hay una imagen de un procesador de inteligencia artificial.

Procesador de IA avanzado

Rendimiento potente

¿Por qué LG Soundbar?

Una imagen de Soundbar USC9S combina perfectamente con LG OLED C Sseries

LG SoundBar USC9S

El par perfecto para LG OLED Serie C

Experimente un sonido más envolvente con un diseño perfecto

El par perfecto para LG OLED Serie C

Experimente un sonido más envolvente con un diseño perfecto
Una imagen de un juego.

WOW Orquesta

Crea un sonido cautivador con LG TV y LG Soundbar

Una imagen de un televisor reproduciéndose con la barra de sonido LG que muestra la transmisión de música en HD

Experiencia de sonido inmersiva

Experimente un sonido con calidad de cine con Dolby Atmos

Una imagen de LG Soundbsar mostrando la conectividad.

Interfaz WOW

Control fácil de la barra de sonido LG y del televisor LG con un solo control remoto

¿Qué hace que nuestros televisores sean los mejores?

Esta imagen es WebOS del televisor LG.

Simplifique la vida Funciones más inteligentes

Aprende más
Esta imagen muestra juegos de carreras en la televisión.

Explora más entretenimiento

Aprende más
Un televisor y una barra de sonido colocados en un estante con una pantalla que muestra una imagen de un caballo blanco corriendo en una playa azul.

La combinación perfecta del sonido

Aprende más

Descubre más sobre LG TVs & Soundbars

Descubre ahora la amplia gama de Televisores LG con un diseño elegante y nuestra tecnología más innovadora. Desde nuestros televisores OLED, QNED y NanoCell a los más sofisticados modelos LG SIGNATURE OLED. Elige el más indicado para ti y comienza a disfrutar.