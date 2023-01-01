About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Barra de Sonido LG SC9S | Soporte BOOM para LG OLED C | Orquesta BOOM para sonido armonioso perfecto | Control sencillo con interfaz

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Dónde comprar

Barra de Sonido LG SC9S | Soporte BOOM para LG OLED C | Orquesta BOOM para sonido armonioso perfecto | Control sencillo con interfaz

SC9S

Barra de Sonido LG SC9S | Soporte BOOM para LG OLED C | Orquesta BOOM para sonido armonioso perfecto | Control sencillo con interfaz

Front angle view of Sound Bar and Woofer
3 combos incluyen este producto
OLED77SC9S

OLED77SC9S

COMBO TV OLED 77'' C3 + SOUNDBAR SC9S
OLED65SC9S

OLED65SC9S

COMBO TV OLED 65'' C3 + SOUNDBAR SC9S
OLED55SC9S

OLED55SC9S

COMBO TV OLED 55'' C3 + SOUNDBAR SC9S
Contáctanos vía WhatsApp1

Contáctanos vía WhatsApp

Escríbenos y conoce mayor información
de los productos que deseas comprar.

El televisor y la barra de sonido LG SC9S están colgados en una pared blanca. Debajo, hay un subwoofer inalámbrico negro en el piso. Por la ventana de la izquierda, se ve una vista de la ciudad con el cielo azul.


La pareja perfecta para la
Serie C de LG OLED

Presentamos la barra de sonido LG SC9S: la compañera perfecta para la Serie C de LG OLED. Experimenta un sonido más inmersivo con un diseño impecable.
Una película de diseño de la barra de sonido LG SC9S. Reproduce el video.

Sinergia que completauna experiencia completamente nueva

La barra de sonido LG es perfecta para los televisores LG. La mejor sinergia de televisor y barra de sonido lleva tu experiencia de entretenimiento a un nivel completamente nuevo. Disfruta su combinación perfecta.

Soporte exclusivo para LG OLED C

Un soporte exclusivo te permite colocar la barra de sonido en la posición correcta para que puedas escuchar el mejor sonido. Ya sea como soporte o montada en la pared, la barra de sonido crea un sonido óptimo con un diseño elegante.

Un clip de video de lo anterior está disponible. A continuación, se muestran 3 imágenes con filtro gris, un soporte ajustable, un soporte de pie y un televisor montado en la pared desde la izquierda.

*Soporte compatible con el televisor LG OLED C2/C3 55", 65", 77".

'Orquesta BOOM crea un sonido cautivador

La barra de sonido LG presenta un sonido armonioso perfecto para combinar con un televisor LG. Usa el sonido del televisor LG y la barra de sonido LG a la vez para disfrutar de la mejor experiencia auditiva. Siente cada detalle del sonido.

La barra de sonido y el televisor emiten ondas de sonido de color azul con figuras variadas.

*Televisores compatibles: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible al momento de la compra. Se necesita una conexión de red para la actualización.

La pantalla de configuración de la barra de sonido LG SC9S se ve en el televisor montado en la pared. La barra de sonido también está colgada en la pared justo debajo del televisor.

Control sencillo con interfaz BOOM

Ahora, la comodidad está en tu mano. Controla la barra de sonido a través del televisor LG con un control remoto. Con un clic del control remoto, puedes ver el menú y la configuración de la barra de sonido en la pantalla del televisor. Como el control de volumen, la verificación del estado de la conexión e incluso la selección de un modo de sonido.

*Televisores compatibles: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
**Es compatible con la verificación de estado de la barra de sonido y permite cambiar los ajustes a través del televisor en pantalla, nivelar el volumen (40- 100), control del modo de la barra de sonido.
***Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible al momento de la compra. Se necesita una conexión de red para la actualización.

El clip de video que muestra que la barra de sonido LG SC9S se puede conectar al televisor de forma inalámbrica se ve en el lado derecho.

Conéctate de forma inalámbrica, disfruta de un audio excepcional

Disfruta del contenido sin cables ni distracciones de sonido. LG BOOMCAST conecta de forma inalámbrica la barra de sonido LG* y el televisor LG para ofrecerte un sonido de alta calidad de una manera más práctica. Experimenta el poder de Dolby Atmos para tener una experiencia de audio más inmersiva.

*La compatibilidad de la barra de sonido LG variará según el modelo.
**La imagen que se muestra es solo para fines ilustrativos. La ubicación real de los puertos de cable puede variar según los productos o modelos de televisor.
***Se debe conectar un cable de alimentación para activar la barra de sonido.

Experimenta el sonido con calidad de cine

La barra de sonido LG se combina con Dolby Atmos, DTS:X e IMAX Enhanced para llevar un sonido de cine a tu sala de estar. Te envuelve en un sonido claro y realista desde todos los lados, colocándote en el centro de tus películas favoritas para obtener un sonido potente y real en cada escena.

Se emiten ondas sonoras azules de diversas formas desde la barra de sonido y el televisor por toda la sala de estar.

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

La primera barra de sonido Dolby Atmos del mundo con canales triples ascendentes

Conoce los primeros canales triples ascendentes. Significa que la barra de sonido LG SC9S ofrece un escenario sonoro más amplio e intenso. Disfruta de la experiencia de sonido más inmersiva en casa.

Hay una barra de sonido en el gabinete y salen ondas de sonido con un círculo azul surgen de la barra de sonido justo en frente del televisor.

El sonido espacial de triple nivel crea
una cúpula de sonido virtual

La barra de sonido LG SC9S supera los límites de la experiencia de entretenimiento. Tu barra de sonido presenta sonido espacial de triple nivel, una experiencia de sonido más inmersiva y precisa. Mediante el uso de un motor 3D relacionado con HRTF (función de transferencia relacionada con la cabeza), tu barra de sonido crea una capa intermedia virtual. Significa que las capas de sonido generan un sonido envolvente sofisticado que solo experimentarías en el cine.

Las ondas de sonido de 3 capas en forma de cúpula azul cubren la barra de sonido y el televisor colgados en la pared de la sala de estar.

*El "sonido espacial de triple nivel" está disponible en el modo CINEMA/AI Sound Pro de la barra de sonido.
**La capa intermedia se crea utilizando el canal de altavoz de la barra de sonido. El sonido de los altavoces frontales y frontales superiores se sintetiza para crear un campo sonoro.
***Si no hay altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

Siente el rugido del bajo

Siente graves más fuertes y profundos en tus canciones y películas favoritas. El subwoofer inalámbrico reproduce notas bajas con facilidad, con mayor volumen y calidad de graves transmitida a una distancia más larga.

Hay una barra de sonido en el gabinete. Junto a un subwoofer inalámbrico en el suelo. Gráficos de sonido azules salen del subwoofer.

Experiencia de contenido excepcional

Conecta tu barra de sonido LG SC9S a una consola o reproductor de Blu-ray para sumergirte en tus juegos, programas de televisión y películas favoritos. Tu barra de sonido te ofrece una experiencia de visualización sin retrasos con la mejor imagen y sonido.
La barra de sonido y el televisor están sobre la mesa blanca y se muestran 7 caballos blancos en el televisor.

Salida directa 4K para una alta calidad

La barra de sonido LG tiene salida directa 4K Transmite datos sin perder calidad. Para que puedas disfrutar tanto de audio como de video impresionantes con conexiones mínimas.
La barra de sonido está en el gabinete y una escena de un juego de carreras se muestra en el televisor conectado a la barra de sonido. Una consola de juegos en la parte inferior derecha de la imagen sostenida con dos manos.

VRR/ALLM mejora el juego

La barra de sonido LG está diseñada para ofrecer la mejor experiencia de juego con VRR/ALLM. Frecuencia de actualización variable (VRR) de hasta 120 Hz. El tiempo de respuesta casi instantáneo te brinda una ventaja para jugar y crear una experiencia de visualización realista. El modo automático de baja latencia (ALLM) permite una visualización e interactividad fluidas y sin retrasos.

*Tanto el televisor como la barra de sonido deben ser compatibles con VRR/ALLM.
**La consola debe ser compatible con VRR. Salida VRR aunque limitada a contenido de 60 Hz.

El LG OLED C está en la pared y, debajo, la barra de sonido LG SC9S con un soporte exclusivo. El subwoofer está debajo. El televisor muestra una escena de un concierto.

Disfruta de los servicios de transmisión de música HD

Reproduce música en tu barra de sonido. Es compatible con Spotify y Tidal Connect. La barra de sonido LG es compatible con MQA (Master Quality Authenticated), que ofrece audio de alta calidad a través de una conexión Wi-Fi.

*Se requiere una grabación oficial de MQA.

La barra de sonido está en la pared con el televisor justo encima. Las ondas de sonido se cruzan entre ellas cambiando sus colores de rojo a azul.

Conéctate a la plataforma que utilizas

Las barras de sonido LG tienen una compatibilidad más amplia para trabajar con Google, Alexa y Apple Airplay2. Controla la barra de sonido LG con la plataforma que elijas.

*Algunas funciones requieren de la suscripción o cuenta de terceros.
**Google es marca registrada de Google LLC.
*** El Asistente de Google no está disponible en ciertos idiomas y países.
****Amazon, Alexa y todas las marcas relacionadas son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.

Experiencia de audio de varios canales que supera las expectativas

Con la barra de sonido LG SC9S, tu contenido suena mejor que antes. Transforma el audio de dos canales en audio de varios canales, y optimiza lo que escuchas.

*Disponible en los modos de juego AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports.

AI Room Calibration Pro actualizado Ofrece el sonido más óptimo

La barra de sonido LG considera el espacio para la reproducción del sonido. Con una calibración de sala mejorada AI Room Calibration, tu barra de sonido te ofrece el sonido óptimo. Al hacer coincidir las frecuencias de referencia en un rango extendido de 400 Hz, puede analizar el espacio con precisión y corregir la distorsión del sonido.

*AI Room Calibration Pro es una tecnología de ajuste de sonido automático que compensa el entorno en el que se coloca la barra de sonido mediante el uso de algoritmos que mejoran el rendimiento sónico de la barra de sonido.

LG AI Sound Pro optimiza el sonido para disfrutar muchos tipos de contenido

Disfruta de tu contenido con modos de sonido especializados: AI Sound Pro. Analiza de forma inteligente el contenido para ofrecerte un sonido óptimo, ya sea que estés viendo películas, poniéndote al día con las noticias o escuchando música.
Hay tres imágenes estilos de vida. Desde arriba hacia abajo: tres hombres disfrutan de un video de un concierto en la sala de estar. Hay un televisor LG en la pared que muestra una escena de grabación de música y el televisor LG en la pared que muestra una escena de break dance en una vista diagonal.
Una foto aérea de un bosque verde

Colaboramos con un futuro mejor

Todo nuestro proceso cuenta con certificación, desde nuestra producción hasta nuestros envíos. El embalaje está hecho de cajas de cartón reciclables y se reduce a solo lo necesario para llegar de forma segura.
Cubos grises con diferentes alturas posicionados al azar.

Fabricado con plástico reciclado.

UL ha validado la barra de sonido LG como un producto ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) porque algunas partes del cuerpo de la barra de sonido usan plástico reciclado. Estamos adoptando un enfoque más consiente para la producción de barras de sonido portátiles.

*La imagen de arriba es para fines representativos.

La caja de la barra de sonido se coloca en el lado derecho de la imagen, abierta para mostrar su material de relleno de espuma EPS.

Empaque de celulosa reciclada

La barra de sonido LG ha sido certificada por SGS porque el empaque interno se cambió de espuma EPS (espuma de poliestireno) y bolsas de plástico a celulosa moldeada reciclada.
Te enseñamos a usar tu Nuevo producto

Te enseñamos a usar tu Nuevo producto

Para programar tu clase solo debes llamarnos al 0800-1-2424/ 937 290 210 o escribirnos al correo familyclub@lge.com
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

Color

Midnight Black

Potencia

400W

Canales de audio

3.1.3

Audio de alta resolución

24 bits

Duración de batería

No

Iluminación estática

No

Iluminación Ritmica

No

Transferencia 4K

SI

Diseño adaptable a TV

OLED C2 y C3

Transferencia Dolby Vision

SI

Comando de voz

TBD

Garantía

1 año

Bluetooth

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

Formatos de audio

WAV, FLAC, MP3, AAC, Dolby Atmos, DTS: HD

Conexiones

Portable In / Toma de adaptador de CA / Salida USB tipo A / Entrada USB tipo C (solo servicio)

DIMENSIONES Y PESO DEL PRODUCTO

Ancho (cm)

97.5

Alto (cm)

6.3

Profundidad (cm)

12.5

Peso (kg) sin woofer

4

Peso (kg) con woofer

11.7

Qué opina la gente

Hazte miembro de LG

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de la afiliación gratuita a LG,

desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos.

Registrarse Únete a nosotros
Icono de cupón de bienvenida

Cupón de bienvenida

Disfruta de un descuento de $10 en tu primera compra al registrarte como miembro de LG

Icono de precio exclusivo

Precios exclusivos

Obtén un descuento exclusivo de afiliación del 3% para todos los pedidos durante el periodo del evento promocional

Icono de entrega gratuita

Envío gratuito

Envío gratuito para todos los pedidos de LG.com

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte en lo que necesites.

Obtener ayuda

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

Obtener ayuda

Comprar directamente

Front angle view of Sound Bar and Woofer

SC9S

Barra de Sonido LG SC9S | Soporte BOOM para LG OLED C | Orquesta BOOM para sonido armonioso perfecto | Control sencillo con interfaz