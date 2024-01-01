We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A guide to install SC9S bracket
for LG OLED evo C Series
This video is an installation guide for the LG OLED evo C Series and LG Soundbar SC9S.
The SC9S Soundbar bracket can be installed as a wall mount or stand type.
*Compatible with LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4 Series. (195cm/77”, 164cm/65”, 139cm/55”)