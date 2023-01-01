About Cookies on This Site

Gamer
UltraWide
UHD 4K
ErgoTM
FHD y QHD

Monitor LG gamer

Garantía OnSite Monitores LG

Servicio Técnico GRATISen casa el 1er año

Visita nuestra sede el 2do y 3er año

Descubre tu Monitor Ideal

Mejor tu experiencia ed juego con el monitor gamer LG UltraGear OLED de 240 Hz.

Descubre tu Monitor Ideal Conoce más

Más allá de tu entretenimiento

Monitores Gamer

Hecho para jugar

Hecho para jugar Conoce más
0.03ms (GtG) y 240Hz

Cuenta de milisegundos

Los primeros monitores de juegos OLED de 240 Hz del mundo permiten disfrutar de imágenes más fluidas y claras con 0,03 ms (GtG).

Pantalla LG OLED

Los juegos cobran vida

Gracias a la pantalla LG OLED con colores precisos, los jugadores pueden disfrutar de un juego realista.

Diseño centrado en el jugador

Experiencia de juego inmersiva

Un diseño optimizado para que los jugadores sientan que están en el centro del juego.

Varios monitores para tu productividad

Monitores UltraWide

Ver más. Crea mejor

Ver más. Crea mejor Conoce más
Monitores UHD 4K y 5K

Impresionante calidad de imagen

La pantalla perfecta para profesionales con alta resolución y calidad de imagen excepcional.

Conoce más
Monitores FHD & QHD

Fiel a los fundamentos

El monitor LG FHD y QHD es el monitor más básico y popular compatible con casi situaciones.

Conoce más
Monitores Ergo

Colócalo donde lo necesites

Este monitor proporciona una amplia gama de movimientos y flexibilidad para encontrar la posición más cómoda.

Conoce más

Descubre más sobre LG Monitores

Amplía tu punto de vista con los monitores LG que se adaptan a las necesidades de usuarios empresariales, jugadores, artistas gráficos y entusiastas multimedia por igual. Descubre monitores de computadora con diseños delgados, colores llamativos y movimientos realistas para una experiencia visual óptima.​