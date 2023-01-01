About Cookies on This Site

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT

Brillo para tu refugio.

La pantalla LG Micro LED redefine la experiencia

de cine en casa de lujo

LG MAGNIT

Business solutions shop

AGREGAR AL CARRITO

one-Quik

Haz de tu empresa y tu vida más One:derful

Haz de tu empresa y tu vida más One:derful

lg_one_quick-desktop-2%201

Conexión simple, rápida y fácil

Comparta el contenido de su PC personal con LG Signage conectando el dispositivo USB en la PC

Conexión simple, rápida y fácil

Fácil Instalación sin cables

Conoce la nueva generacion LSAA

Fácil Instalación sin cables

﻿La nueva serie LSAA LED con instalación descomplicada, con



HDR10 y Transmisión inalámbrica de datos

Fácil Instalación sin cables

pe_sup_bus_hero_001

Optimice la comunicación de sus servicios

Gracias a la cartelería digital que le ofrece LG Business Solutions, podrá cumplir con las medidas de seguridad para cuidar y atender a sus clientes bajo los nuevos estándares de salud.

Optimice la comunicación de sus servicios

pe_sup_bus_hero_001

LG Digital Connect Showroom Virtual

LG Digital Connect Showroom Virtual

Conoce el primer Video Wall

Conoce el primer Video Wall

ZERO Video Wall con borde practicamente imperceptible para un diseño perfecto

Conoce el primer Video Wall

Ajuste como un profesional

Ajuste como un profesional

Un viaje en dirección a ediciones precisas y efectos visuales profesionales.

Ajuste como un profesional

pe_sup_bus_hero_001

Mira lo oculto,
Toca lo oculto

Mira lo oculto, Toca lo oculto

Soluciones completas de HVAC.

Soluciones completas de HVAC.

Ofrecemos la última tecnología de la industria para el mejor rendimiento y confort

pe_sup_bus_hero_001

EMPRESAS

Los monitores Signage de LG poseen lo último en funciones tecnológicas, ofreciendo soluciones digitales integrales adaptadas a los diversos entornos comerciales, desde monitores con panel IPS para uso al aire libre hasta impactantes video walls con biseles ultra delgados

Tecnología para un diagnóstico preciso

Tecnología para un diagnóstico preciso

Descubre la experiencia de digital

de los monitores médicos LG

Tecnología para un diagnóstico preciso
br-b2b-home-linkicon-1

Ayuda y Solución

br-b2b-home-linkicon-2

Asistencia Técnica

br-b2b-home-linkicon3

Softwares & Drivers

br-b2b-home-linkicon-4

Partner Portal

Comunidad Mundo LG

Conéctate con el Mundo LG y conoce sobre nuestros nuevos productos, consejos de uso y noticias pensadas en ti.

  • Blog LG

    LinkedIn

  • Facebook LG

    Facebook

  • Youtube LG

    Youtube

Partner Portal

Asesorías personalizadas
Contáctanos a
ventas-b2b@lge.com