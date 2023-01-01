About Cookies on This Site

Controlador individual

El controlador individual de LG está diseñado con una interfaz intuitiva y varias opciones de configuración para un manejo fácil y sencillo.

Controlador individual

Fácil control de las unidades interiores con un diseño premium y compacto.

Características Gama de modelos
Características
Consulta para comprar

Visualización del nivel de calidad del aire

Revise fácilmente la calidad del aire interior sin necesidad de programas independientes. La interfaz intuitiva, expresada en color y números, detecta hasta PM 1.0.

Diseño premium con interfaz intuitiva

Diseño premium con interfaz intuitiva

El lujoso diseño del mando a distancia se adapta bien al diseño interior a través de una pantalla de color con una disposición de botones sencilla y fácil de usar, lo que facilita su control.

Gestión de la energía

Gestión de la energía

Los usuarios pueden comprobar el consumo de energía y el informe de tiempo de funcionamiento (semanal, mensual, anual). Para una gestión eficiente, se dispone de varios ajustes de gestión de la energía, como el establecimiento de objetivos de energía, la indicación de alarmas emergentes, el control de límites de tiempo y el funcionamiento sin nadie en casa.

Funciones variables

Funciones variables

Los usuarios pueden comprobar la información medioambiental como la temperatura, la humedad y la limpieza (CO2 para ERV), así como la programación integrada de los planes semanales, mensuales y anuales. También es programable con salida digital (opcional para el estándar III), encendiendo o apagando el equipo de terceros, como iluminación, calentador y ventilador

Control a mano

Control a mano

Algunas de las características clave que ofrece MULTI V 5, como el control de carga inteligente, el funcionamiento con bajo nivel sonoro y la refrigeración confortable, así como otras funciones estándar, se pueden controlar en cualquier momento.

Control en cualquier lugar y momento

Control en cualquier lugar y momento

Mediante un módem Wi-Fi, controle y monitorice la purificación del aire desde la aplicación ThinQ.

Línea de controladores individuales

Línea de controladores individuales