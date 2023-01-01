About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V S

LG MULTI V S es una solución VRF compacta y potente para residencias y oficinas pequeñas, proporciona un alto rendimiento con bajos costos de operación. Descubre nuestro MULTI V S más pequeño, potente y ecológico.

Imagen de residencia con Multi V S instalado.

MULTI V S

VRF más compacto, potente y ecológico para residencias y

oficinas pequeñas.

Características Aplicación de la solución Line Up
Características
Consulta para comprar
Video de varias unidades interiores conectadas a un Multi V S en residencias.

Una solución para cualquier espacio

Conecte varios espacios a una unidad exterior compacta. Se pueden conectar varias unidades interiores a una unidad exterior, lo que permite un enfriamiento perfecto para una variedad de diseños domésticos.

Cassette de 4 vías

Cassette de 1 vía

Unidad para pared

Soluciones para cualquier espacio

Combine unidades montadas en muro con varios diseños montados en techo para adaptarse al diseño de su hogar. Además, un kit de purificación de aire para mejorar la calidad del aire interior.

Soluciones para cualquier espacio

Combine unidades montadas en muro con varios diseños montados en techo para adaptarse al diseño de su hogar. Además, un kit de purificación de aire para mejorar la calidad del aire interior.

Soluciones para cualquier espacio

Combine unidades montadas en muro con varios diseños montados en techo para adaptarse al diseño de su hogar. Además, un kit de purificación de aire para mejorar la calidad del aire interior.

* La unidad montada en la muro no está cubierta por el kit de purificación de aire.

Tamaño compacto y peso ligero

El ventilador MULTI V S incluye la tecnología y la eficiencia del modelo de 2 ventiladores. Con su tamaño compacto y peso ligero, proporciona una mejor vista exterior y hace que la instalación sea mucho más fácil.

Imagen de Multi V S compactamente instalado en la terraza.

*Rango de pequeña capacidad asegurando 4, 5 y 6 HP.

Refrigerante ecológico

 

MULTI V S está equipado con refrigerante R32 de bajo GWP* , lo que reduce la carga de refrigerante ** y el costo asociado.

Fuerte resistencia con Ocean Black Fin

El revestimiento negro con resina epoxi mejorada se aplica para una fuerte protección contra diversas condiciones externas corrosivas.

Imagen de R1 Compressor, el equipamento de Multi V S.

Compresor R1 exclusivo de LG

MULTI V S está equipado con el compresor R1. Su estructura de espiral híbrida amplía el rango de operación, mientras que la estructura de compresión inferior de eje a través minimiza el desperdicio de energía. Además, se reducen el ruido y las vibraciones.

Control de detección dual

El control de detección dual detecta tanto la humedad como la temperatura para una operación económica y cómoda. En los días de verano con mucha humedad, se descarga aire más frío para una rápida eliminación del calor latente. Y en los días secos de verano, cuando la humedad es baja, se descarga aire más suave para que la habitación esté menos seca.

Imagen de una madre y una hija juntas en un hogar cómodo

Imagen de control del cassette de 4 vías a través de la aplicación ThinQ.

Control remoto desde cualquier lugar

Con la aplicación ThinQ ™, los usuarios pueden controlar el sistema de enfriamiento en cualquier momento y desde cualquier lugar. El acceso remoto al sistema de enfriamiento brinda a los usuarios una comodidad máxima.

*Accesorio requerido: PWFMDD200 (módem Wi-Fi LG).

Monitoreo simple a través de LG MV

LG MV (Vista de monitoreo) permite a los ingenieros inspeccionar y monitorear fácilmente la unidad de aire acondicionado.

Interconección con el sistema de red doméstica

El sistema de control expandible se puede interconectar con dispositivos de terceros como sensores e instalaciones del edificio, así como aires acondicionados. Hace que la gestión de edificios sea inteligente mediante la configuración de una lógica optimizada para el sitio.

Una imagen que expresa los espacios donde se puede instalar Multi V S como iconos.

MULTI V S es una solución aplicable para

MULTI V S Line Up

MULTI V S Line Up

Una imagen de un hombre que sostiene un teléfono inteligente con la página web de LG en la pantalla.

Consulta para comprar

Consulte para comprar para obtener más información sobre el producto y pronto nos pondremos en contacto con usted

Consulta para comprar CONOCE MÁS