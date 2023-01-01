About Cookies on This Site

LED Signage

LED Signage de LG consiste en una amplia gama de señalización para interiores y exteriores, que proporciona experiencias llamativas con tecnología líder en la industria. LG revolucionará la forma de hacer negocios.

a black basic image

LED Signage

a black basic image

LED Magnit

Brillo para tu refugio

La pantalla LG Micro LED redefine la experiencia de cine en casa de lujo

LED Magnit Más Información

a black basic image

LED Cinema

Ingresa a una nueva era del cine,

Observa como se desarrollan tus oportunidades de negocio

a black basic image

Visión clara

Da forma a los momentos envolventes.

Da forma a la experiencia innovadora.

LED Signage de LG es tu plataforma de lanzamiento.

Visión clara Más Información

LG C-Display+ Aplicación para Clientes1

LG C-Display+ Aplicación para Clientes

Da forma a los momentos envolventes.

Da forma a la experiencia innovadora.

LED Signage de LG es tu plataforma de lanzamiento.

LG C-Display+ Aplicación para Clientes visite nuestra aplicación web LG C-Display+ Aplicación para Clientes descargue la aplicación

PRODUCTO

PRODUCTO1

LED INTERIOR

PRODUCTO2

LED EXTERIOR

PRODUCTO3

LG MAGNIT

PRODUCTO4

LG LED Cinema

PRODUCTO5

Lámina LED transparente
LED INTERIOR1

LED INTERIOR

Gama completa de modelos, desde los tonos súper finos a los tonos estándar para interior, para distintas aplicaciones interiores.

LED INTERIOR Más Información

LED EXTERIOR1

LED EXTERIOR

Distintos modelos disponibles con distintos diseños de carcasas para uso exterior como en estadios y anuncios en exterior y pantallas públicas.

LED EXTERIOR Más Información
LG MAGNIT1

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT es una pantalla que se encuentra en las profundidades de tu imaginación. Un nivel completamente nuevo de inmersión te espera en el negro infinito y el color auténtico.

LG MAGNIT Más Información
LG LED Cinema1

LG LED Cinema

El contraste infinito y el excelente brillo creado por el LG LED Cinema aportan detalles finos a la pantalla, proporcionándoles a los espectadores una asombrosa sensación de inmersión.

LG LED Cinema Más Información

Lámina LED transparente1

Lámina LED transparente

La lámina LED transparente de LG es otro nivel de renovación con visualización transparente. Su extraordinaria transparencia dota a la superficie de cristal o ventana a la cual se une una belleza mística llena de colores vívidos.

Lámina LED transparente Más Información
LSVP-Banner-LGcom

 

 

 

 

Ofrece una experiencia de simulación de AR y una propuesta automatizada.

Descarga Ahora