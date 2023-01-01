We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Chiller Absorción de Vapor
El chiller por absorción de vapor de LG utiliza calor en lugar de electricidad, lo cual es sumamente recomendable para las áreas con falta de electricidad.
Control digital de presión
El manómetro digital se utiliza para monitorear la presión dentro del refrigerador en tiempo real. El nivel de vacío se establece y guarda automáticamente. Los datos guardados se pueden utilizar para monitorear y diagnosticar con precisión y rapidez cualquier fuga.