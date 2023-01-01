About Cookies on This Site

Chiller Absorción de Vapor

El chiller por absorción de vapor de LG utiliza calor en lugar de electricidad, lo cual es sumamente recomendable para las áreas con falta de electricidad.

Chiller Absorción de Vapor

Chiller Absorción de Vapor

El enfriador por absorción alimentado con vapor utiliza calor
en lugar de electricidad, lo cual es sumamente recomendable
para las áreas con falta de electricidad. Es un producto más
ecológico y más económico, ya que utiliza la fuente de energía
térmica de las plantas de energía térmica circundante como
fuente de calor.

Tubo de acero inoxidable de alto rendimiento

Tubo de acero inoxidable de alto rendimiento

El tubo de conducción de calor de acero inoxidable con tecnología de LG tiene el mismo rendimiento de transferencia de calor que el tubo de cobre. Presenta una resistencia a la corrosión muy baja, en comparación con los tubos de cobre, lo cual garantiza un rendimiento de transferencia estable incluso durante un funcionamiento prolongado.

Prevención de fallos de alimentación

Prevención de fallos de alimentación

Control de concentración del absorbente

El control de prevención se ejecuta si la concent. supera el valor dado. Al controlar la concent. del líquido de absorción automáticamente, se evita la absorción previa de cristales líquidos y se calcula el tiempo fallo-recuperación de alimentación, mediante el temporizador independiente.

Facilidad de instalación superior

El diseño de 3 piezas de ensamble permite una fácil instalación en lugares estrechos, como sitios de remodelación y renovación.

Limpieza de tubos simplificada

Para limpiar la tubería, solo se debe abrir la tapa del tanque de agua, sin desconectar la tubería.

Control digital de presión

El manómetro digital se utiliza para monitorear la presión dentro del refrigerador en tiempo real. El nivel de vacío se establece y guarda automáticamente. Los datos guardados se pueden utilizar para monitorear y diagnosticar con precisión y rapidez cualquier fuga.

Control central optimizado

Las soluciones de control, como ACP IV y AC Smart, permiten una fácil monitorización y control remoto para administrar distintos modelos de equipos de calefacción, ventilación y aire acondicionado (HVAC) en cualquier lugar.

