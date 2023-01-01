About Cookies on This Site

Acerca de Soluciones de Aire Acondicionado LG

La amplia gama LG System Air Conditioner ofrece una cartera de soluciones de aire acondicionado que son compatibles con cualquier edificio y lugar de forma práctica y sencilla.

Soluciones de aire acondicionado LG

Proveedor de soluciones de HVAC y energía totales

LG System Air Conditioner ofrece una amplia cartera de soluciones de aire acondicionado que son compatibles con cualquier edificio, en cualquier lugar.

VRF: MULTI V

CHILLER

DIVIDIDOS

MULTI SPLIT

Desde la primera tecnología de Corea al mundo

Red global para un rendimiento líder internacional

Al mejorar y proporcionar más soluciones al sector de calefacción, ventilación y aire acondicionado, LG System Air Conditioner se convirtió en un especialista en soluciones de HVAC. El excelente rendimiento al presentar soluciones confiables y eficientes de energía con una sólida base de I+D global y capacidades de fabricación avanzadas.

Soluciones optimizadas de A/A en más de 100 países

Soluciones optimizadas de A/A en más de 100 países