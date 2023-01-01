About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Controlador Central

El controlador central de LG proporciona una práctica gestión para los diversos productos de climatización de un edificio. Puede fijar la temperatura de cada habitación, controlar el consumo de energía y enviar alertas en tiempo real.

Central Controller

Solución de control integrada para la gestión optimizada de edificios.

Central Controller VER EL VÍDEO USP Central Controller VER EL VÍDEO DE FORMACIÓN
Características Gama de modelos
Características
Consulta para comprar

Interfaz de uso sencillo

Interfaz de uso sencillo

El control de los edificios se puede monitorizar de forma sencilla con una interfaz flexible y se puede gestionar fácilmente con un plano real en la pantalla. La interfaz intuitiva brinda a los usuarios una gestión sencilla del uso de la energía del edificio.

 

Ahorro de energía con navegación energética

Ahorro de energía con navegación energética

Se puede acceder periódicamente a los datos históricos del sistema de control de la energía de los edificios para que los usuarios puedan supervisar y establecer el objetivo de consumo a fin de lograr una gestión óptima de la energía.

 

Monitorización del sistema de diagnóstico1

Monitorización del sistema de diagnóstico

El informe, que incluye el estado del control y otros datos, se proporciona por correo electrónico para que el sistema pueda ser supervisado adecuadamente incluso cuando se produce un error. La alerta roja ocupa toda la pantalla en cualquier situación de urgencia, y todas las demás señales de control se bloquean para evitar posibles accidentes.

 

Fácil de ampliar

Fácil de ampliar

La gestión integrada de la solución de control de climatización de LG conecta las operaciones de las unidades de aire acondicionado de LG con sistemas externos para ampliar la cobertura. Como el sistema BMS está integrado en el controlador, la solución se conecta directamente al sistema sin necesidad de una puerta de enlace BMS adicional para permitir la comunicación con el protocolo BMS, BACnet IP y Modbus TCP.

 

Ampliación flexible con interconexión

Ampliación flexible con interconexión

El sistema de control ampliable se puede interconectar con dispositivos de terceros, como sensores e instalaciones de edificios, así como aires acondicionados. Hace que la gestión del edificio sea inteligente al establecer una lógica optimizada para el sitio.

Comprobación sencilla de la calidad del aire de todo el edificio

AC Smart 5 puede gestionar la calidad del aire de hasta 128 unidades interiores. Además de activar el modo de purificación del aire, puede controlar la calidad del aire en tiempo real y ver el estado del aire registrado.

 

Comprobación sencilla de la calidad del aire de todo el edificio

Máxima accesibilidad para cada usuario

Como controlador central avanzado, AC Manager 5 ofrece una interfaz flexible para cada usuario evaluando la pantalla del dispositivo y personalizando automáticamente el diseño para proporcionar la interfaz más optimizada.

Gama de modelos del controlador central

AC Manager 5

● Modelo: PACM5A000

● 270 x 155 x 65 (mm)

● Pueden integrarse hasta 8192 unidades por 32 ACP y AC Smart

como un sistema de gestión

● Control de acceso web basado en HTML5

(PC, tablet, smartphone)

● Icono / Vista de plano

● Programación anual

● Gestión de la energía

● Interconexión de dispositivos

● Notificación por correo electrónico

ACP 5

● Modelo: PACP5B000

● 270 x 155 x 65 (mm)

● Hasta 256 unidades (IDU, ERV, Hydro Kit, AHU Kit, purificador de aire comercial)

● Control de acceso a la web basado en HTML5 (acceso a PC, tablet, smartphone)

● Control de purificación del aire, visualización del nivel de calidad del aire

● Integración de BMS (BACnet IP/Modbus TCP)

● Gestión de la energía

● Interconexión de dispositivos

● Dispositivo de control de terceros (con el módulo ACS IO)

● Notificación por correo electrónico

● Grupo de varios niveles

AC Smart 5

● Modelo: PACS5A000

● 253,2 x 167,7 x 27 (mm)

● Pantalla táctil 10,2 pulg. LCD TFT WSVGA (1024*600)

● Hasta 128 unidades (IDU, ERV, Hydro Kit, AHU Kit, purificador de aire comercial)

● Integración de BMS (BACnet IP y Modbus TCP)

● Composición de grupos de varios niveles

● Vista de plano/iconos

● Calendario anual

● Gestión de la energía

● Dispositivo de enclavamiento

● Notificación por correo electrónico

● Acceso a la web

● Admite IPv6

● Control de purificación del aire, visualización del nivel de calidad del aire

AC Ez Touch

● Modelo: PACEZA000

● 137 x 121 x 25 (mm)

● Controlador de pantalla táctil de 5 pulgadas

● Hasta 64 unidades (IDU, ERV, Hydro kit)

● 1 Puerto DI para parada de emergencia

● Calendario anual

● Indicador de alarma

● Gestión de la energía

● Acceso a PC