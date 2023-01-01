About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

PRODUCTOS IT

 

Descubra todo lo que los equipos informáticos para empresas de LG pueden hacer por usted y su negocio. Nuestros equipos de computación e informática para empresas serán los mejores aliados para llevarle al siguiente nivel.

Tecnología para un diagnóstico<br>preciso1

Tecnología para un diagnóstico
preciso

 

Descubre la experiencia digital de los

monitores médicos LG

Tecnología para un diagnóstico<br>preciso VISITA SHOWROOM

LG Monitores, Cloud, Proyectores y Equipos Médicos1

LG Monitores,
Cloud, Proyectores
y Equipos Médicos

Showroom digital para productos informáticos de LG1

Showroom digital
para productos
informáticos de LG

Showroom digital <br>para productos <br>informáticos de LG VISITA SHOWROOM

Equipos médicos

Equipos Médicos

Monitores de revisión clínica

Monitores de revisión clínica

Monitores de diagnóstico

Monitores de diagnóstico

Monitor de cirurgía

Monitor de cirugía

Detectores digitales de rayos X

Detector digital de rayos X

Equipos Médicos

 

Descubra la gama de equipación médica de LG. Tecnología y seguridad siempre van de la mano con LG.

DESCUBRE MÁS

Elija una de las siguientes opciones para contactarse con nosotros:

Elija una de las siguientes opciones para contactarse con nosotros:

SOPORTE DE PRODUCTO