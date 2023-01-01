About Cookies on This Site

Pantallas Profesionales

Los monitores Signage de LG poseen lo último en funciones tecnológicas, ofreciendo soluciones digitales integrales adaptadas a los diversos entornos comerciales, desde monitores con panel IPS para uso al aire libre hasta impactantes video walls con biseles ultra delgados.

LG Magnit

Brillo para tu refugio

La pantalla LG Micro LED redefine la experiencia de cine en casa de lujo

Haz de tu empresa y tu vida más One:derful1

Ajuste como profesional

Un viaje en dirección a ediciones precisas y efectos visuales profesionales.

Monitores Comerciales

LG Digital Connect
Showroom Virtual

Innovación detrás de la simplicidad

LED cinema

Entra a la nueva era del cine, observa tus oportunidades de negocio desplegarse

Commercial Display

Ve lo que no se puede ver, toca lo que no se puede ver

Visión clara, gran decisión1

Da forma a los momentos envolventes. Da forma a la experiencia innovadora. LED Signage de LG es tu plataforma de lanzamiento.

TV comercial

Pantalla comercial

Innovación para una vida mejor

Tu elección en una solución de señalización digital y televisión comercial tiene el poder de influir profundamente en tus clientes.

Aplicación del cliente

LG C-Display+ Aplicación para Clientes

Encuentre la información de producto más reciente junto con casos de referencia, el configurador de OLED/Video Wall, manuales y contacto del equipo de ventas.

Producto

Señalización digital

OLED Signage

LED Signage

TV Comercial

LG SuperSign Software

Industrias

Video Wall

Haz de tu
empresa y tu vida
más One:derful

ESPECIAL

Experimenta la eficacia y el entretenimiento de las Señalizaciones especiales de LG, diseñadas para los requisitos particulares del entorno comercial.

Pizarra Interactiva

Descubre el futuro de la educación y reuniones con la tecnología touchscreen de LG

Pantallas Profesionales para Exteriores de Alto Brillo

Con excelente visibilidad y durabilidad es la solución ideal para exhibir publicidad e información en ambientes exteriores.

Video Wall

El Video Wall perfecto que ofrece una experiencia artística y multisensorial para sumergir a los espectadores en el contenido

Pantallas LED

Descubre nuestra amplia gama de señalización digital para interiores y exteriores, que proporciona experiencias llamativas con tecnología LG, líder en la industria.

SOLUCIÓN POR INDUSTRIA

SOFTWARE

SUPERSIGN CMS

Solución integrada para la creación y administración de contenidos digitales.​

SUPERSIGN CONTROL+

Solución optimizada para monitorear y controlar su solución de Digital Signage remotamente.

SIGNAGE 365 CARE

Solución optimizada para monitorear y controlar su solución de Digital Signage remotamente.

HOTEL TV

La solución Pro:Centric diferencia y agiliza la gestión de su

hotel, mejorando la experiencia de hospedaje.

