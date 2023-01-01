About Cookies on This Site

Chiller Centrífugo

El chiller centrífugo de LG alcanza el mejor coeficiente de rendimiento calórico a través de su compresor de 2 etapas de alta eficiencia, sin dejar de lado el tamaño compacto y el peso ligero.

Centrifugal_Chiller_01

Chiller Centrífugo

Características Línea
Características
Consulta para comprar
Centrifugal_Chiller_02_SP

Compresor de dos etapas de alta eficiencia

El enfriador centrífugo alcanzó el mejor coeficiente de
rendimiento calorífico (COP) a través del compresor de 2
etapas de alta eficiencia. La incorporación de un ciclo de
compresión de 2 etapas permitió mejorar la eficiencia
energética y reducir los costos de operación, en comparación
con el enfriador centrífugo de una etapa anterior.

Tamaño compacto y peso ligero

La combinación de una tecnología de compresión de dos
etapas con una instalación optimizada permite generar una
capacidad adicional al reducir el tamaño y el peso, en
comparación con el modelo anterior.

Rendimiento uniforme

El sistema de carga parcial de alto rendimiento permite
ahorrar costos y maximizar el consumo de energía incluso
cuando las cargas son muy livianas.

Sistema de alta eficiencia incorporado

La combinación de una tecnología de compresión de dos etapas con una instalación optimizada permite generar una capacidad adicional al reducir el tamaño y el peso, en comparación con el modelo anterior.

Control central optimizado

Las soluciones de control, como ACP IV y AC Smart, permiten una fácil monitorización y control remoto para administrar distintos modelos de equipos de calefacción, ventilación y aire acondicionado (HVAC) en cualquier lugar.

Mas información

Chiller_Centrifugal-Chiller_06_SP_Re3

Gama de modelos del enfriador centrífugo