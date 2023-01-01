About Cookies on This Site

Educación

Educación

Descubra todo lo que las aplicaciones de señalización digital de LG pueden hacer en las instituciones educativas. Soluciones aplicadas a distintos ámbitos educativos, siempre pensando en la calidad docente y la mejora de los estudiantes.

El estudiante dijo

No quiero tomar clases que sean demasiado formales. Quiero ser parte de un ambiente interactivo en el que pueda participar de forma activa.

El estudiante dijo

En el futuro, en las clases se utilizarán diferentes formas de materiales educativos interactivos para fomentar la comunicación activa entre estudiantes y maestros. Entonces, los estudiantes estarán más interesados y participarán activamente en las clases, y podrán tomar cursos en línea para un aprendizaje personalizado.

Por qué elegir la pantalla de información LG

Con la señalización digital de LG, el ambiente de aprendizaje se torna mucho más atractivo para los estudiantes.


La señalización digital de LG se puede instalar en distintos lugares, incluso en las entradas de la escuela, los salones de clase y las bibliotecas para una participación del maestro y los estudiantes y para una entrega eficaz de los materiales de enseñanza.

Espacio de aprendizaje activo

Salón de clase

Los estudiantes pueden compartir los materiales fácilmente para los debates y las tareas en el salón de clase. Asimismo, las pantallas profesionales muestran los materiales personalizados a cada estudiante para una experiencia de aprendizaje de alta calidad. (Presentación, trabajo en grupos pequeños o muestras realizadas por los estudiantes)
75TR3DJ-B

Interactive

75TR3DJ-B
65TR3DJ-B

Interactive

65TR3DJ-B

Espacio de investigación

Laboratorios

Los estudiantes pueden centrarse de forma segura en los experimentos en sus asientos ya que pueden ver los procedimientos del experimento en la pantalla con una alta calidad de imagen. Además, pueden presentar los resultados de los experimentos a otros estudiantes y a los maestros de forma fácil y simple.

Espacio del cuerpo docente

El cuerpo docente puede compartir ideas y experiencias de enseñanza para mejorar los materiales de clase en términos de perfeccionamiento de la calidad educativa con una pantalla interactiva para una discusión activa y pantallas optimizadas para las videoconferencias.

Auditorio

Salón de clase de tamaño grande

La pantalla profesional de LG alienta a los asistentes a participar durante los foros sociales en las escuelas. La información clara se puede ver fácilmente en pantallas grandes, y esto mejora la comprensión de los contenidos por parte de los asistentes.

Espacio de estudio para grupos

Biblioteca

Los estudiantes pueden encontrar mucha información con mayor facilidad y más rápido, tal como asientos vacíos y la localización de libros con un dispositivo de autobúsqueda de la información. Y hay espacio para herramientas de colaboración eficaces para trabajar juntos durante el trabajo en grupo, el intercambio de opiniones y las ideas.

Fuera del salón de clase para un estudio colaborativo

Espacio intermedio

Un espacio que los estudiantes pueden usar para el trabajo en grupo y la colaboración casual, libre y conveniente. La pantalla profesional de LG puede ayudar a las escuelas a crear los ambientes de aprendizaje más eficaces, gratificantes e inspiradores.
