MONITORES MÉDICOS

 

Los Monitores Médicos de LG ponen a disposición de los profesionales más exigentes nuestra tecnología más puntera para mejorar la experiencia de sus pacientes. Descubra la gama de monitores de grado médico de LG. Tecnología y seguridad siempre van de la mano con LG.

Diseñado para un desempeño médico confiable

Diseñado para un desempeño médico confiable

 

Garantizando una calidad de imagen perfecta, LG Medical

Display Device proporciona la estación de trabajo más precisa

y eficiente para los profesionales médicos de todo el mundo.

Monitor De Revisión Clínica

Monitor de Revisión Clínica

Monitores de diagnóstico

Monitores de diagnóstico

Monitores quirúrgicos

Monitores quirúrgicos

Detectores de rayos X

Detectores de rayos X

Monitor de Revisión Clínica

Monitor de Revisión Clínica

 

Los monitores de Revisión Clinica de LG ofrecen un brillo estable y amplio Angulo de visión para mostrar imágenes médicas detalladas

Monitor de Revisión Clínica DESCUBRE AHORA

Monitor de Diagnóstico

Monitor de Diagnóstico

 

Observa mejores y claros detalles para lograr diagnósticos certeros con los monitores de Diagnóstico LG

Monitor de Diagnóstico DESCUBRE AHORA

Monitor Quirúrgico

Monitor Quirúrgico

 

Los mejores resultados y la major calidad de imagen, con los monitores quirurgicos de LG

Monitor Quirúrgico DESCUBRE AHORA

Detector Digital de Rayos-X

Detector Digital de Rayos-X

 

Mejores imágenes de diagnóstico con la menor radiación cerca de tu paciente

Detector Digital de Rayos-X DESCUBRE AHORA

Por qué LG Medical Display

Lleve su monitor médico al siguiente nivel

 

LG Electronics, líder en el mercado de monitores premium, lo ayuda a tener más confianza con el diagnóstico y las operaciones. Con la transformación digital en el cuidado de la salud, las pantallas médicas que pueden afectar la percepción e interpretación del personal médico son fundamentales para manejar la información médica digitalizada.

Las pantallas médicas de LG lo ayudan a mantenerse al día con estas tendencias digitales al satisfacer todas las necesidades de imágenes médicas, desde monitores multimodales hasta pantallas de mamografía con las últimas tecnologías de imágenes y el control de calidad más estricto.

MIRA EL VIDEO COMPLETO

Elija una de las siguientes opciones para contactarse con nosotros:

Elija una de las siguientes opciones para contactarse con nosotros:

