DUAL Vane Cassette

LG DUAL Vane Cassette proporciona un mayor flujo de aire mediante dos paletas individuales. No importa dónde se instale, puede personalizar el flujo de aire con un control de ángulo preciso.

Flujo de aire personalizado con la innovadora paleta DUAL

Flujo de aire personalizado con la innovadora paleta DUAL

LG DUAL Vane Cassette utiliza dos paletas individuales para proporcionar un flujo de aire personalizado en cualquier entorno.

¿Por qué la DUAL Vane?

Abarca espacios más grandes

Llega aún más lejos

Un flujo de aire más diverso

Flujo de aire personalizado

No importa dónde se instale, LG DUAL Vane proporciona un flujo de aire óptimo.

Modo de potencia

Modo de potencia

Alcanza la temperatura objetivo con mayor rapidez.

Flujo de aire indirecto

Flujo de aire indirecto

Evita que el aire de la unidad incida directamente sobre las personas.

Oscilación ascendente y descendente

Oscilación ascendente y descendente

Mantiene una temperatura uniforme en cualquier espacio.

Flujo de aire directo

Flujo de aire directo

Puede alcanzar hasta 5 m sin componentes adicionales.

Gestionado por LG ThinQ™

DUAL Vane cassette se puede monitorizar y controlar a través de dispositivos móviles para conservar la energía y asegurar una mejor calidad del aire.

Gestionado por LG ThinQ™

Sensor inteligente

Temperatura del suelo

Brinda un potente flujo de aire hasta alcanzar la temperatura deseada, incluso en el suelo*El sensor de temperatura del suelo se puede comprar aparte.

Detección de presencia

Al detectar la ubicación de las personas, esta función de detección ajusta el flujo de aire y se apaga automáticamente cuando el espacio no está ocupado.*El sensor de presencia se puede comprar aparte.

Nueva cassette con purificación de aire

La unidad interior de tipo cassette de LG está equipada con la función de purificación de aire. Ofrece una solución al problema de las partículas de polvo ultrafinas nocivas. Este es el producto de alto rendimiento certificado por la CAC* que proporciona aire limpio y fresco a grandes espacios.

Nueva cassette con purificación de aire

*Certificación de aire acondicionado, la Asociación Coreana de Limpieza del Aire prueba estrictamente la función de limpieza del aire de los productos de aire acondicionado y certifica los productos fiables.

Purificación del aire para un espacio interior más saludable

Purificación del aire para un espacio interior más saludable

Una poderosa purificación del aire en cinco pasos elimina el olor, los gérmenes y el polvo fino invisible PM 1.0. Este filtro se puede limpiar con agua, permitiendo un uso semipermanente.

*El kit de purificación de aire se puede comprar aparte.

Ahorro de energía

Ahorro de energía

La rejilla más ancha atrae más aire, el intercambiador de calor expandidocalienta o enfría eficientemente el aire y, por último,el ventilador mejorado expulsa más aire y con mayor potencia.

*Comparación con el anterior modelo de módulo de cuatro vías.