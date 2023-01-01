About Cookies on This Site

Split unitario

Los sistemas de aire acondicionado comerciales LG Single Split proporcionan un importante ahorro de energía, una potente refrigeración y un verdadero confort. Estos sistemas de aire acondicionado maximizan la comodidad del usuario para cada negocio.

a black basic image

Split unitario

Los sistemas de aire acondicionado comerciales LG Single Split proporcionan un ahorro de energía significativo, una refrigeración potente y un verdadero confort.

Cassette

M03-02_single_split_round_cassette

Cassette doble aleta

M03-04_Single_Split_PC02_04

Suspendido de techo

M03-07_global-singlesplit-categoryselector-1

LG Smart Inverter3

LG Smart Inverter

Ahorro de energía1

Ahorro de energía

A diferencia de los compresores tradicionales de velocidad constante, el compresor LG Smart Inverter aporta un nivel de inteligencia totalmente diferente a todas las soluciones de aire en las que se instala.

Máxima eficiencia energética1

Máxima eficiencia energética

El compresor ajusta inteligentemente la salida de acuerdo con su entorno, aportando una serie de beneficios, como una eficiencia energética de primera clase, un mayor confort y una fiabilidad sostenida.

Confort

El compresor LG Smart Inverter maximiza el confort del usuario ajustando la salida para asegurar que la temperatura de la estancia se mantiene a la temperatura establecida. Los usuarios también se benefician de la capacidad de enfriamiento rápido.

Enfriamiento rápido1

Enfriamiento rápido

LG Smart Inverter detecta no solo la temperatura sino también la presión, haciendo posible un enfriamiento preciso y rápido.

Refrigeración de confort1

Refrigeración de confort

En comparación con la velocidad constante con una diferencia de temperatura irregular debido a la operación de encendido y apagado, LG Smart Inverter maximiza el confort del usuario con un funcionamiento óptimo ajustado a la temperatura establecida.

Fiabilidad

Ideales para regiones con suministro eléctrico inestable, los sistemas de aire acondicionado Smart Inverter Single Split de LG funcionan con un mayor grado de estabilidad y fiabilidad en un amplio rango de funcionamiento.

Amplio rango de funcionamiento

La tecnología superior de los compresores LG garantiza un rendimiento estable en un amplio rango de temperaturas.

Protección de alto y bajo voltaje

Cuando se suministra un voltaje anormal, el compresor LG Smart Inverter se apaga de forma automática y fiable. Sin embargo, el compresor de velocidad constante tiene un mayor riesgo de daños.

Fácil mantenimiento y servicio: LG MV

La tecnología superior de los compresores de LG garantiza un rendimiento estable en una amplia variedad de temperaturas.