We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LED Interior
Gama completa de modelos, desde los tonos súper finos a los tonos estándar para interior, para distintas aplicaciones interiores.
LG LED Bloc
Con calidad de imagen inigualable y diseño inalámbrico óptimo, amplía las posibilidades de espacio para el negocio en sí mismo.
LG LED Bloc1