Multi Split

El sistema de aire acondicionado Multi Split de LG es una solución de refrigeración cómoda y elegante que le coloca en la vanguardia. LG revoluciona su forma de hacer negocios.

Multi Split

Multi Split

El sistema de aire acondicionado Multi Split de LG es una solución de refrigeración cómoda y elegante.

Características Línea
Características
Consulta para comprar

La solución perfecta para varias estancias

La solución perfecta para varias estancias

El sistema Multi Split ofrece refrigeración y calefacción en todas y cada una de las habitaciones instalando solo una unidad exterior.

Tipo Multi Piping

Una unidad exterior individual puede admitir de dos a cinco unidades de interior.

*Máximo 5 estancias (40 kBtu/h).

Tipo DB Box

Una unidad exterior individual puede admitir hasta nueve unidades de interior.

*Máximo 9 estancias (56 kBtu/h).

Varios tipos de interior para elegir el que más le convenga

Una gran variedad de unidades de interior modernas y elegantes complementan el diseño interior de cualquier hogar.

Varios tipos de interior para elegir el que más le convenga

*La gama de productos puede variar según el país.

Flexibilidad del espacio

El sistema Multi Split de LG no necesita varias unidades de exterior para enfriar todos los espacios de la casa. Una sola unidad exterior cubre toda la casa cómodamente.

Flexibilidad del espacio

*Basado en el modelo de 40 kBtu/h.
*Basado en el modelo MU5M40.U44.

Flexibilidad de instalación

El diseño compacto de módulo de una vía minimiza el espacio de instalación.

Diseño esbelto y compacto

Diseño esbelto y compacto

El módulo de una vía con altura reducida minimiza las restricciones, permitiendo una instalación flexible en un espacio de techo estrecho.

Refrigeración y calefacción más rápidas

El sensor de presión de LG permite alcanzar la temperatura objetivo más rápidamente con gran precisión y estabilidad.

Sensor inteligente

Sensor inteligente

Ahorre tiempo para alcanzar la temperatura deseada con el control de presión y temperatura. Experimente un funcionamiento rápido y fiable con el sistema LG Multi Split.

Mando a distancia Wi-Fi con LG ThinQ™

Supervise y controle el consumo de energía para una conservación más eficaz de la energía. Compruebe la temperatura de su casa incluso cuando esté fuera. El mando a distancia móvil funciona en cualquier momento y lugar.

 

Mando a distancia Wi-Fi con LG ThinQ™

Purificación del aire

La unidad interior de tipo cassette de LG está equipada con la función de purificación de aire. Ofrece una solución al problema de las nocivas partículas de polvo ultrafinas. Este es el producto de alto rendimiento certificado por la CAC* que proporciona aire limpio y fresco a grandes espacios.

 

Purificación del aire

*Certificación de aire acondicionado, la Asociación Coreana de Limpieza del Aire prueba estrictamente la función de limpieza del aire de los productos de aire acondicionado y certifica los productos fiables.

Purificación del aire para un espacio interior más saludable

Purificación del aire para un espacio interior más saludable

Una poderosa purificación del aire en cinco pasos elimina el olor, los gérmenes y el polvo fino invisible PM 1.0. Este filtro se puede limpiar con agua, permitiendo un uso semipermanente.

*El kit de purificación de aire se puede comprar aparte.

Fiable R1 Compressor™

 

R1 Compressor es un nuevo concepto de compresor de espiral que combina la alta eficiencia, los bajos niveles de sonido del componente espiral y la sencilla estructura del compresor rotativo.

Black Fin resistente a la corrosión

 

El revestimiento negro con resina epoxídica mejorada se aplica para una fuerte protección contra diversas condiciones externas corrosivas, como la contaminación salina y la contaminación del aire, incluidos los humos.

Línea Multi Split

Línea Multi Split1