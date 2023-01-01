About Cookies on This Site

Chiller Magnético

Conoce el chiller magnético sin aceite de LG que cuenta con precisión de control a una velocidad de hasta 0,1 Hz en función de la carga.

Oil-free_Centrifugal_Chiller_01_01

Enfriador centríf. sin aceite, soporte magnético

Oil-free_Centrifugal_Chiller_01_02

Enfriador centríf. sin aceite, soporte aerostático

Características Gama de modelos
Características
Consulta para comprar
Rendimiento eficiente a carga reducida mejorada

Rendimiento eficiente a carga reducida mejorada

Precisión de control a una velocidad de hasta 0,1 Hz ajustando el número de vueltas a través del control de frecuencia, en función de la carga. El control de precisión mejora la eficiencia de rendimiento a carga reducida en un 54％, comparado con el modelo de dos etapas que funciona a una velocidad fija, lo cual ahorra energía y costos.

Cojinete magnético

La tecnología de rodamientos magnéticos sin contacto ha mejorado la pérdida de lubricación y mejorado la eficiencia energética. Además, cuenta con un sistema de alimentación ininterrumpida (UPS) en línea para proporcionar alimentación de emergencia durante cortes repentinos. Con este sistema, se mantiene la rotación del eje giratorio y se protege el rodamiento para que funcione de manera estable.

Ver Video

Cojinete aerostático

La tecnología exclusiva de cojinetes aerostáticos de LG reduce la pérdida de fricción y mejora la eficiencia general. Debido a que es tecnológicamente de avanzada, la tecnología de cojinetes aerostáticos se utiliza en diversas industrias, como aplicaciones industriales y de aviación.
Más información
Tubería simplificada

Tubería simplificada

En el enfriador sin aceite, se ha simplificado la estructura de la tubería al eliminar las piezas relacionadas con el aceite. De este modo, no es necesario cambiar el aceite ni los filtros, por lo cual los usuarios pueden ahorrar tiempo y dinero al mismo tiempo.

Funcionamiento silencioso

Funcionamiento silencioso

Al simplificar la estructura del compresor y eliminar la causa del ruido, se puede utilizar en áreas que requieren poca vibración y bajo nivel de ruido, ya que ofrece una reducción del ruido de hasta 74 dBA.

Diseño compacto

La aplicación del sistema sin lubricación maximiza el uso del espacio con un producto compacto. Es una solución ideal que se
puede instalar en un sitio de remodelación donde el espacio sea limitado.

Control central optimizado

Control central optimizado

Las soluciones de control, como ACP IV y AC Smart, permiten una fácil monitorización y control remoto para administrar distintos modelos de equipos de calefacción, ventilación y aire acondicionado (HVAC) en cualquier lugar.

Control central optimizado Más información

Modelos del enfriador centrífugo sin aceite

Modelos del enfriador centrífugo sin aceite