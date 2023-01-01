About Cookies on This Site

Hydro Kit

LG Hydro Kit proporciona calefacción en el suelo y suministro de agua caliente para un ambiente interior cálido que le hará sentirse muy cómodo. También permite una solución energética altamente eficiente cuando se usa con MULTI V.

VRF_Hydro Kit_01

Hydro Kit

Calefacción por losa radiante y suministro de agua caliente
para un ambiente interior cálido

Características Solución de aplicación Gama de modelos
Características
Consulta para comprar
VRF_Hydro Kit_02_SP

Solución agua caliente mediante la unidad MULTI V

Las operaciones de refrigeración y
calefacción, así como el suministro de agua
caliente, están disponibles con la
combinación de soluciones MULTI V e Hydro
Kit.

VRF_Hot-Water-Solution-(Hydro-Kit)_03_SP_Re_last

Ahorro energético mediante el sistema de recuperación de calor MULTI V

Hydro Kit reduce las emisiones de CO₂ gracias a su solución de alta eficiencia. Además, es posible instalar niveles equivalentes de costos de capital, como un sistema de calderas, al mismo tiempo que se reducen las facturas de energía debido a los menores costos de funcionamiento.

Ahorro de la energía mediante la unidad MULTI V

Los costos de energía se pueden reducir al reutilizar el calor desperdiciado de las unidades interiores.

VRF_Hydro-Kit_05_SP_re

La solución Hydro Kit es una solución para

Hydro-Kit_06_SP_Re

Gama de modelos de la solución Hydro Kit