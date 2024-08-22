Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Los usuarios de la marca LG están reunidos, sonriendo brillantemente.

Historias con LG

Explora historias reales mensuales. Promociones especiales incluidas.

Estilo de Vida con LG:
Destacados y Beneficios de Este Mes

Descubre los productos destacados de este mes y los beneficios de las promociones por tiempo limitado.

Una imagen de padres jugando con su hijo en la cama, junto con pequeñas imágenes de un televisor y un refrigerador.

Histórias con LG I MAR-ABR

Hogar: Un santuario perfecto solo para ti.

¡Descubre una nueva historia y ofertas especiales del 10%!

Hogar: Un santuario perfecto solo para ti. Más información

*Oferta exclusiva para LG.com. Las ofertas son válidas para compras realizadas entre el 31/03/2025 y el 30/04/2025, o hasta agotar existencias. Los precios, promociones y productos disponibles pueden variar y están sujetos a cambios sin previo aviso.