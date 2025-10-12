Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Historias con LG I Octubre

Pregunta, Prueba, Comprueba:
Hoy Otra Vez

Precisión en el trabajo, comodidad en casa e inmersión en familia. Mira cómo la última tecnología de LG se integra en la vida de uncreador.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“¿El AI Cooling realmente ajusta la temperatura de forma automática?”
“¿Por qué un monitor OLED es ideal para la corrección de color?”
“¿De verdad se puede ver la pantalla del televisor con claridad en lugares muy iluminados?”

Soy Maxsuell Roger, creador de tecnología en Brasil, también conocido como Max Dicas.
Mi meta es hacer la tecnología fácil de entender y mostrar cómo encaja de manera natural en la vida diaria.

Siempre que descubro algo nuevo me pregunto: “¿Esto realmente mejorará mi rutina?”

Hoy responderé con mi día a día.

 

 

 

 

Ofertas Exclusivas de Octubre

12/10/2025 ~09/11/2025

Descubre la historia de Maxsuell y obtén 10% de descuento con tu cupón. ¡No te pierdas esta oferta especial!

10%

de descuento

Código del cupón

HISTORIASOCTUBRE

Configuración de monitor OLED de LG para edición y creación de contenido

09:30

Donde la Precisión se Encuentra con la Creación

La pregunta que más escucho es:
“¿Un monitor OLED realmente marca la diferencia en la edición?”

Cada mañana reviso correos, escribo guiones y comienzo a editar y corregir color. En los videos de tecnología, hasta el mínimo cambio de tono puede alterar el resultado.

Ahí es donde brilla el LG OLED Monitor. De escenas oscuras a imágenes luminosas, todo se mantiene natural y definido. Los negros son profundos, los colores intensos y los detalles muy claros.

Reduce la fatiga visual y me ayuda a concentrarme. Con la función LG Switch, cambio al instante mi configuración para edición, diseño, streaming o descanso. Y al final del día, también me entrega una inmersión total en los juegos.

Para mí, este monitor no es solo una pantalla: es un aliado que sostiene mi ritmo creativo.

14:00

Donde la Comodidad Impulsa la Concentración

Otra pregunta frecuente que me hacen es:
“¿De verdad se siente el AI Cooling?”
“¿En serio ajusta la temperatura por sí solo?”

Cuando empiezo a grabar por la tarde, el estudio se calienta rápido. Antes siempre buscaba el control remoto o encendía un ventilador.

Ahora el Aire Acondicionado LG de Pared aprende mis hábitos y ajusta la temperatura automáticamente. Incluso mientras estoy concentrado en el trabajo, el flujo de aire cambia de forma natural, manteniendo la comodidad sin que me dé cuenta.

Y como tengo alergias, la función UV Nano hace una gran diferencia. Proporciona un aire más limpio y fresco, que mejora mucho mi día.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pareja viendo juntos un televisor OLED de LG

19:00

Donde la Familia Vive la Verdadera Inmersión

La última pregunta que siempre escucho es:
“¿Un TV OLED puede dar una inmersión de cine en casa?”

Por la noche veo TV con mi esposa.
A ella le gustan los dramas asiáticos, a mí la ciencia ficción y la acción. Aunque tenemos gustos distintos, siempre hallamos algo para disfrutar juntos, fijándonos en detalles como brillo, sonido y claridad.

Con AI Picture Pro, la pantalla se ajusta sola, ofreciendo calidad en cualquier contenido. Cuando imagen y sonido se combinan de forma natural, la experiencia es de cine.

Entonces entendí: el verdadero valor del LG OLED TV es hacer que el tiempo en familia sea realmente especial.

Creador tech hablando frente al micrófono

Creador tech hablando frente al micrófono

Lo que más importa en mi contenido es la honestidad. Muestro mis experiencias reales y cómo la tecnología se integra en mi rutina.

 

Seguiré explorando nuevas tecnologías, probándolas en la vida diaria y compartiendo ideas genuinas para ayudarte a tomar mejores decisiones.

El producto mostrado en el video puede ser diferente al que está en promoción actualmente.

Elección de Maxsuell

Toma de producto del monitor OLED

¿Cómo ayuda el LG OLED Monitor en tu trabajo?

• Pantalla OLED
Colores vivos y detalles nítidos, sin desenfoques

• Curvatura 800R
Pantalla curva inmersiva para máxima concentración

• LG Switch
Configuración rápida con cambio fácil de modos

Toma de producto del aire acondicionado

¿Cómo ayuda el AI Cooling mientras trabajas?

• AI Cooling
Aprende tus hábitos y ajusta solo la temperatura y el flujo de aire

• Control con la App LG ThinQ
Contrólalo fácilmente desde la app — sin necesidad del control remoto

• UV Nano
La luz UV ayuda a reducir virus y bacterias

Toma de producto del televisor OLED

¿Cómo la OLED TV potencia la inmersión en el contenido?

• Perfect Black Display
Contraste profundo y claridad nítida, incluso en escenas oscuras

• AI Picture Pro
Analiza cada cuadro para mejorar la resolución y el detalle

• AI Sound Pro
Equilibra el audio según el tipo de contenido para un sonido claro y optimizado

