Aire Acondicionado Split, DUALCOOL Inverter 24,000 BTU, Frío y Calor

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Aire Acondicionado Split, DUALCOOL Inverter 24,000 BTU, Frío y Calor

VM242HT

Aire Acondicionado Split, DUALCOOL Inverter 24,000 BTU, Frío y Calor

Características principales

  • Ahorro de energía y Enfriamiento rápido
  • Conectividad Wi-Fi (ThinQ App) funciona con el asistente de Google
  • 10 años de garantía en el Compresor Dual Inverter
  • Funcionamiento Silencioso
Más

Unidad interior y exterior

Enfriamiento más rápido, confort más rápido

Enfriamiento más rápido, confort más rápido

Enfríe cómodamente más rápido con el LG DUAL
Inverter Compressor™.

Ahorro de Energía y Enframiento Rápido

Ahorro de Energía y Enframiento Rápido

El Compresor Dual Inverter™ ajusta constantemente su velocidad para mantener los niveles de temperatura deseados. De esta manera, el Compresor Dual Inverter™ ahorra más energía que un compresor convencional. Expulsando el aire a mayor distancia y en menos tiempo.
Verifica tu uso de energía

Verifica tu uso de energía

Ahorra energía al monitorear el consumo de energía mediante una pantalla de energía inteligente.

*El producto real puede diferir de la imagen.

Funcionamiento silencioso3

Funcionamiento silencioso

Los aires acondicionados de LG operan a bajos niveles de sonido, gracias a su ventilador sesgado y el Compresor Dual Inverter™, eliminan el ruido innecesario y permiten un funcionamiento suave.
Seguro de Alta tensión

Seguro de Alta tensión

El PCB (Power Circuit Board) de LG fue mejorado para incrementar su habilidad de resistir las variaciones de voltaje, garantizando así la seguridad ante una sobrecarga, al tiempo que fortalece la durabilidad de su aire acondicionado.

*Condición de prueba: Prueba interna de LG, 450V sin inversor.

Refrigeración y calefacción rápidas y potentes

Refrigeración y calefacción rápidas y potentes

Manténgase cómodo todo el año, incluso en climas extremos, con nuestro DUAL Inverter Compressor.

 

Instalación Fácil y Rapido<br>1

Instalación Fácil y Rapido

Los aires acondicionados de LG están diseñados para una instalación sencilla y eficiente. Con el fin de reducir el trabajo manual y el tiempo requerido para la instalación, ahora es posible instalar más aires acondicionados en más hogares en un periodo de tiempo más corto.
  • 6 Pasos de Control Vertical

    6 Pasos de Control Vertical

     

    El difusor (ventila) puede ser ajustado hasta en 6 ángulos, permitiendo que el flujo de aire llegue a áreas específicas

     

     

     

     

     

  • Gold Fin™

    Gold Fin™

     

    Gold Fin™ es un recubrimiento anticorrosión en la condensadora, esto asegura que la superficie sea más resistente ofreciendo mayor durabilidad.

     

     

  • Limpieza Automática

            Comfort Sleep

     

    Combina tres funciones en un solo botón para hacer tu descanso más cómodo y conveniente.
    1. Flujo de aire indirecto
    2. Programación de hasta 7hrs
    3. Incremento de temperatura controlado

  • Limpieza Automática

    Comfort Sleep

     

    Combina tres funciones en un solo botón para hacer tu descanso más cómodo y conveniente.
    1. Flujo de aire indirecto
    2. Programación de hasta 7hrs
    3. Incremento de temperatura controlado

  • Función Jet Dry1

    Función Jet Dry

     

    La función Jet Dry ayuda a deshumidificar áreas con altos niveles de humedad eliminado hasta 50% más que el modo de deshumidificación convencional; manteniendo así su habitación seca y fresca.

     

Atrapa las partículas de polvo grande y elimina el 99.9% de las bacterias desde el principio.1

Atrapa las partículas de polvo grande y elimina el 99.9% de las bacterias desde el principio.

Elimina las sustancias que causan alergias como los ácaros del polvo domestico, que flotan en el aire.
Elimina las sustancias que causan alergias como los ácaros del polvo domestico, que flotan en el aire.
Todas las especificaciones

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806096282977

CUMPLIMIENTO

  • Mes de lanzamiento (AAAA-MM)

    2024-10

  • Fabricante (Importador)

    LG Electronics

  • Nombre del Modelo del Producto

    S4NW24K231E.EC2GLPR

  • Tipo de Producto y Nombre del Modelo

    IDU / S4NW24K231E.EC2GLPR

BENEFICIOS

  • Bajo nivel de ruido

    Si

  • Control remoto

    Si

  • Temporizador

    Si

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Si

ENFRIAMIENTO

  • 4 vias

    Arriba-Abajo / Izquierda-Derecha

  • Control de dirección del flujo de aire (arriba y abajo)

    Sí (6 etapas)

  • Potencia de Enfriamiento

    Si

  • Modo Ahorro de Energía

    Si

DESHUMIDIFICACIÓN

  • Deshumidificación

    Si

DISEÑO

  • Color carcasa

    Blanco

  • Color

    Blanco

  • Display

    LED

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

  • Grado energético

    A

  • Pantalla de energía

    Si

  • kW Manager

    Si

FILTRO

  • Filtro micropolvo

    Si

  • Prefiltro

    Si

  • Filtro de polvo Ultra Fino

    Si

GENERAL

  • Capacidad nominal de enfriamiento (BTU/h)

    22 000

  • Capacidad de calefacción Max. (W)

    7 181

  • Capacidad nominal de calefacción (BTU/h)

    22 000

  • Tipo HVAC

    H/P

  • Unidad Interior Dimensiones_WxHxD(mm)

    998x345x210

  • Unidad Interior Peso (Kg)

    10,8

  • Unidad Exterior Dimensiones_WxHxD(mm)

    870x650x330

  • Unidad Exterior Peso (Kg)

    42,9

  • Tipo de Producto

    Split Pared

  • Tipo de Producto II

    Capacidad de calefacción Max. (W)

  • Tipo de refrigerante

    R410A

HIGIENE

  • Limpieza Automática

    Si

UNIDAD EXTERIOR

  • Nombre del Modelo Unidad Exterior

    S4UW24K231E.EC2GLPR

