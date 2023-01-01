About Cookies on This Site

A image of LG Soundbar with OLED C Series

Soundbar LG SC9S

Imagen & sonido en 
perfecta armonía

Experimenta un sonido más envolvente, con un diseño sin igual​

Soundbars LG

A image of Soundbar USC9S perfectily matches with LG OLED C Sseries

Soundbar LG SC9S

El complemento perfecto
para la Serie C de LG OLED

Experimenta un sonido más envolvente, con un diseño sin igual

A image of TV playing movie with WOW Orchestra effect through USC9S

BOOM Orchestra

Sonido fascinante con tu TV & Soundbar LG

A image of TV playing with LG Soundbar showing immersive sound experience

Experiencia inmersiva de sonido

Experimenta calidad de sonido 
envolvente con Dolby Atmos

A image of LG Soundbsar showing the conectivity

Interfaz BOOM

Controla fácilmente tu Soundbar y TV LG

LG XBOOM 360

Woman is relaxing in sofa with enjoying music with XO3Q

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

Sumérgete en una
experiencia de sonido 360°

Conoce un nuevo nivel de sonido omnidireccional

A image of XO3Q to show 360° sound

Auténtico sonido 360°

Sonido baleanceado y potente a tu alrededor

A woman wathing XBOM 360 XO3 that is lighted up

Emotivas luces 360°

Exalta tus emociones con las 
luces 360° personalizables

Image of XBOOM 360 XO3 to show IP54

Resistente a polvo y agua

Tu música a donde quieras, cuando quieras

LG XBOOM

Image of XL7S in the mood of party

LG XBOOM XL7S

Sonido atrevido, a todo volumen​

Arma la fiesta con el LG XBOOM XL7S​

Sonido para toda ocasión.​

Image of XBOOM to show the Powerful Bass

Sonido potente

Descubre el poder del sonido, amplifica tu fiesta

Image of XBOOM to show the Multi Color Ring Lighting

Aro de luces multicolor

Anima la fiesta con sus anillos multicolor

Image of XBOOM with dynamic pixel lighiting on

Iluminación dinámica de píxeles

Píxeles animados para momentos divertidos

LG XBOOM Go

Image of XG7Q lighted up

LG XBOOM Go

Enciende, ilumina y suena

Reproduce la música, ilumina el ambiente y siente un sonido potente con LG XBOOM Go.

Image of XBOOM Go to show the stage light up

Ilumina tu escenario

Crea tu escenario en la fiesta con LG XBOOM XG9.

Image of XBOOM Go to show multi-color lighting

Luces multicolor

Da color a toda tu música

Image of XBOOM Go to show IP67 waterproof & dust

Certificación IP67

Resistencia al agua y al polvo

Descubre más sobre LG Equipos de Sonido

Consigue una experiencia de sonido de cine con los equipos de sonido de LG. Desde barras de sonido hasta parlantes portátiles o equipos completos. Descubre aquí toda nuestra gama.