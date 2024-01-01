Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Parlante LG XBOOM XG2T | Certificación Militar | Sound Boost | IP67 | 10hrs duración

XG2TBK

Parlante LG XBOOM XG2T | Certificación Militar | Sound Boost | IP67 | 10hrs duración

Front View

Un hombre sentado en el suelo escuchando música con un LG XBOOM Go XG2T colgado en su mochila.

Potencia tus aventuras cotidianas

Te acompaña a donde sea que vayas. Sumérgete en un sonido
potente con nuestro parlante LG XBOOM Go

Sound Boost

Pequeño y poderoso

Potencia tu música con Sound Boost. Ajusta los bajos y agudos a tu gusto para una experiencia auditiva única.

Potentes gráficos de sonido salen del LG XBOOM Go XG2T para mostrar el aumento de sonido.

Algoritmo para Mejora de bajos 

Graves potentes incluso a volúmenes suaves como un susurro

No te perderás los detalles de tus canciones favoritas. Mejoramos nuestro algoritmo de bajos para ofrecer graves consistentemente ricos incluso a volúmenes bajos.

Soundwaves muestra el algoritmo de mejora de sonidos graves de LG XBOOM Go XG2T.

Enlázate en tu música
Dale vida a tu día con un toque de ritmo.

  • Imágenes que muestran como conectar LG XBOOM go XG2T en tu estilo de vida.
  • Imágenes que muestran como conectar LG XBOOM go XG2T en tu estilo de vida.
  • Imágenes que muestran como conectar LG XBOOM go XG2T en tu estilo de vida.
  • Imágenes que muestran como conectar LG XBOOM go XG2T en tu estilo de vida.
  • Imágenes que muestran como conectar LG XBOOM go XG2T en tu estilo de vida.
  • Imágenes que muestran como conectar LG XBOOM go XG2T en tu estilo de vida.

Cuerda ajustable 

Listo para el viaje

Lleva tu música a cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento.

Imágenes de LG XBOOM Go XG2T en tu vida.

Certificación Militar

Dureza de grado militar, resistente en todas partes

Potencia al máximo todas tus aventuras al aire libre con el XG2T. Probado y certificado según los estándares militares de EE. UU., este dispositivo ofrece una durabilidad comprobada y un rendimiento óptimo.

LG XBOOM Go XG2 standing on the rock to show Military Standards.

IP67

No te preocupes por el agua y el polvo

La resistencia al agua IP67 permite que tu XBOOM XG2 aguante todas las emociones y derrames. Disfruta de la música sin preocupaciones.

*La clasificación IP67 es la combinación de IP6X e IPX7. IP6X significa estanqueidad al polvo para que no entre polvo y protección completa contra el contacto. IPX7 es protección contra los efectos de la inmersión en agua, basada en condiciones de prueba para inmersión en hasta 1 metro de agua durante hasta 30 minutos. No recomendado para uso en la playa o la piscina.

Batería de larga duración, hasta 10 hrs 

La música nunca se detiene

Con 10 horas de duración de la batería, podrás disfrutar de tu música en cualquier momento.

*La duración real de la batería varía según la conectividad de la red y el uso de iluminación.

*Según las pruebas de calidad internas de LGE, la batería del altavoz dura hasta 10 horas respectivamente con un 50% de volumen y cuando el ecualizador y el LED están apagados.

Teléfono con altavoz

Contesta llamadas al instante

Utiliza el altavoz como un teléfono y responde llamadas de forma manos libres al recibirlas. XG2T garantiza que no te pierdas ni una sola llamada en medio de la acción.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

EQ

  • Refuerzo de sonido

  • Estándar

  • EQ personalizado(App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • SBC

  • AAC

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • USB tipo C

CONVENIENTE

  • Multipunto

  • Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

  • Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

  • Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

  • Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

  • Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

  • Indicador de batería

  • Altavoz del teléfono

  • Bloqueo de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Altavoz

    94 x 98 x 46

  • Caja de cartón

    123,5 x 129,5x 65

PESO

  • Peso Neto

    0,28 kg

  • Peso bruto

    0,4 kg

ACCESORIO

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • Cable USB tipo C

  • Correa

Qué opina la gente

