El video muestra a un huésped en una casa de huéspedes hanok viendo una película, escuchando música y disfrutando del desayuno con electrodomésticos LG.

Historias con LG I Junio

Una escapada
armoniosa
en un Hanok

Acompaña un día especial entre una pareja que dirige

una casa de huéspedes y la viajera que llega hasta ese lugar.

Ofertas Exclusivas de Junio

09/06/2025 ~ 27/06/2025

Disfruta de hasta un 10% de descuento en cupones explorando la historia de Seung y Hyuk. ¡No te pierdas esta oferta especial!

10%

de descuento

Código del cupón

HISTORIASJUNIO

Una vista de una casa de huéspedes hanok.

En un callejón tranquilo de Seúl, se esconde un pequeño hanok, la casa tradicional coreana donde una pareja dirige una acogedora casa de huéspedes. Aunque la ciudad es famosa por sus escapadas serenas, también guarda joyas ocultas que invitan a hacer una pausa. Diez minutos antes de cada llegada, los anfitriones barren el suelo y preparan té: un gesto simple para dar la bienvenida.

"Queríamos conservar la belleza del hanok sin que nuestros huéspedes sintieran el peso de una casa antigua. Buscamos el equilibrio entre tradición y comodidad."

Hoy te invitamos a conocer el hanok de Seung y Hyuk, y el momento especial que compartieron con uno de los muchos viajeros que han descubierto el encanto de este rincón.

Conoce a los anfitriones

 

“¡Hola! Somos Seung y Hyuk, y hace dos años que gestionamos esta casa de huéspedes en un hanok.”

“De niño, solía visitar el hanok de mi abuela, y desde entonces guardo un cariño especial por estas casas tradicionales. Cuando encontramos esta, supimos que debía ser nuestra. Más que un lugar para alojarse, queremos que este espacio permita a los huéspedes sentir la belleza y el encanto atemporal de Corea.”

Los anfitriones están parados frente a la casa de huéspedes hanok.

Una bienvenida cálida que abraza el silencio

 

La huésped de hoy es una viajera solitaria de Estados Unidos en busca de una escapada tranquila en la ciudad.

“Cuando los huéspedes llegan, queremos que sientan la calma serena de la naturaleza y el ritmo pausado del tiempo. En la sala, solemos poner versiones de canciones de K-pop interpretadas con instrumentos tradicionales, a través del televisor y la barra de sonido, para ayudarles a entrar en ese estado de paz.”

En el salón, la tecnología del día a día se integra con naturalidad en el ambiente del hanok, mientras la música suave se desliza por la pantalla y los parlantes, rebotando entre las vigas expuestas.

Un huésped está sentado frente a un LG OLED TV leyendo un libro.

Una experiencia especial de cine

 

Cuando el sol se pone y el crepúsculo cubre el patio, la luz tenue y el sonido del viento más allá del muro convierten la galería de madera en un cine acogedor.

“Uno de los rincones más especiales de esta casa es el patio interior. Cuando el clima lo permite, organizamos funciones al aire libre para nuestros huéspedes. Es un momento que refleja por completo el espíritu del hanok.”

“Sentí que estaba viendo esa película por primera vez, aunque ya la conocía. Tal vez sea por lo especial que es este lugar.” - Huésped

Un huésped ve una película proyectada en una pantalla con CineBeam.

Un desayuno con un toque de serenidad

 

“Por las mañanas preparamos un desayuno ligero y sencillo para que nuestros huéspedes lo disfruten. Suele incluir licuados de frutas y verduras, yogur, y también dejamos una olla con instrucciones para que puedan preparar su propio nurungji. Es una forma suave de comenzar el día con un sabor a hogar.”

Nuestros anfitriones preparan todo con ingredientes frescos guardados en su refrigerador LG. La huésped de hoy disfruta su desayuno en una habitación desde donde puede contemplar el jardín a través de las amplias ventanas del hanok. Aquí, el desayuno es más que una comida: es un momento que también alimenta el alma.

Un anfitrión está sirviendo el desayuno a un huésped.
Una despedida cálida para una estadía especial

 

Pronto será hora de que nuestra invitada se despida.

La playlist que la recibió, la película proyectada en el patio del hanok, y el desayuno sencillo pero lleno de significado… Mientras recorre por última vez los pasillos de la casa, sus pasos son silenciosos, envueltos por los recuerdos de un viaje en solitario que, al final, se sintió como unas vacaciones en familia.

El anfitrión abraza al huésped mientras se despiden.
Un recorrido por la casa de huéspedes hanok.

Sus idiomas son distintos, pero en las miradas finales que se cruzan, hay un respeto que no necesita traducción..

 

Es hora de que nuestra huésped siga su camino por el mundo, y de que la pareja se prepare para recibir al próximo visitante.

El producto mostrado en el video puede ser diferente al que está en promoción actualmente.

Recomendados de la pareja del Hanok Yuil

Linear Cooling

Mantiene frescos los ingredientes de temporada, como frutas y verduras.

AI Picture Pro

La IA optimiza la resolución para que puedas ver el contenido de forma más realista.

Ofertas Exclusivas para disfrutar tus momentos cotidianos.