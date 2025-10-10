Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
¡LG tiene el altavoz ideal para ti! Descubra nuestros altavoces XBOOM de LG. Disfruta de una calidad de sonido increíble que te hará bailar toda la noche.

Parlantes Bluetooth LG XBOOM

¡Arranca la fiesta con los altavoces XBOOM de LG, que incluyen un potente micrófono para que la diversión sea aún mayor! Disfruta de una calidad de sonido increíble que te hará bailar toda la noche. Descubre todas las características asombrosas de estos altavoces a continuación. ¡No te lo pierdas!

FAQ

Q.

¿Qué es la función karaoke en los parlantes xboom?

A.

La función karaoke brinda más alegría a los clientes. Puedes animar tu entorno adentro o al aire libre con el karaoke o los juegos de mezclados por DJ con xboom Stage 301. 

Conecta tu micrófono y disfruta tus canciones con una mayor inmersión.

Q.

¿Cuál es el mejor parlante xboom para usar en fiestas?

A.

Para fiestas más grandes, xboom Stage 301 es la mejor opción de parlante de fiestas. Su potente y característico sonido puede llenar un espacio concurrido con facilidad. 

Para fiestas más grandes al aire libre o lugares más amplios, xboom XL9 y XL7 también son parlantes de fiestas portátiles altamente recomendables. Su alta potencia de salida brinda un rendimiento impecable, por lo que son ideales para eventos y fiestas masivas con alta energía.

Q.

¿Cómo personalizo los ajustes de iluminación y efectos de sonido en los parlantes xboom?

A.

Puedes personalizar los ajustes de EQ (efectos de sonido) e iluminación en los parlantes xboom usando la aplicación ThinQ o los controles integrados. 

Desde la aplicación ThinQ, selecciona tu parlante y ve a “Efecto de sonido”. Puedes seleccionar entre Standard, Boost de bajos y Voz mejorada. También puedes afinar personalizando de forma manual. Para la iluminación, puedes personalizarla eligiendo entre distintos movimientos de luces.

 

Para obtener más información, visita este (enlace).

