Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Promoción de LG UltraGear del primer monitor gaming OLED 5K2K del mundo, con 10 % de descuento del 28 de abril al 14 de mayo. Modelos mostrados: 32G810SA y el curvo 45GX950.

POR TIEMPO LIMITADO

El Primer Monitor Gaming
LG OLED 5K 2K
20% dscto lanzamiento

Vive una experiencia inmersiva con el primer monitor gaming OLED 5K2K del mundo,

velocidad  máx de 0,03ms (GtG) y Dual Mode (165/330Hz)

* Basado en las especificaciones publicadas de todos los monitores OLED (a diciembre de 2024), el LG 45GX950A es el único display OLED con resolución 5K2K (5120x2160).

Banner promocional que destaca un 10 % de descuento, 3 años de garantía y envío gratuito para los modelos LG UltraGear 45GX950A, 27GX790A, 32G810SA, 27GS95QX, 32GS75QX, 27GS75QX.

Ventajas de comprar en LG

20% de descuento | 3 años de garantía | 18 cuotas sin intereses con BCP y 24 cuotas sin intereses con Scotiabank | Envio gratis

45GX950A-B, 27GX790A-B

Descubre la nueva gama de monitores LG UltraGear

LG UltraGear 45GX950A, el primer monitor gaming OLED curvo 5K2K del mundo, mostrado en un escritorio con PC gamer y accesorios, con una vívida escena espacial en pantalla.

45GX950A-B

El primer monitor gaming
OLED 5K2K del mundo

El primer monitor gaming<br>OLED 5K2K del mundo Conoce más

* Basado en las especificaciones publicadas de todos los monitores OLED (a diciembre de 2024), el LG 45GX950A es el único display OLED con resolución 5K2K (5120x2160).

Supera los límites del juego en 5K2K OLED

Vista frontal del monitor LG UltraGear 5K2K OLED con gráficos morados vibrantes y texto 5K2K en la plataforma.

21:9 5K2K OLED

Monitor gaming con carrera de motos a alta velocidad y respuesta ultrarrápida de 0.03 ms (GtG).

0.03 ms(GTG)

Configuración de juego que muestra dos juegos diferentes—un RPG de acción y uno de carreras—demostrando la capacidad de juego en modo dual.

Dual-mode Play

Primer plano de un cable DisplayPort 2.1 sobre un fondo dinámico de estelas de luz.

DisplayPort 2.1

　

Monitor gaming en un escritorio mostrando una escena de batalla fantástica, destacando 480Hz de refresco y 0,03ms (GtG) de respuesta.

27GX790A-B

Disfruta de una claridad visual superior - tasa de refresco de 480Hz y 0,03ms (GtG) de respuesta

*Próximamente

　

Disfruta una impresionante tasa de refresco de 480Hz y 0,03ms (GtG) de respuesta

Pantalla OLED con tasa de refresco de 480Hz, mostrando un paisaje cósmico con planetas y un astronauta.

Display OLED de 480Hz

Configuración gamer con monitor brillante y teclado RGB, destacando iluminación Hexaglow sin marco.

HexaGlow sin Marco

Ondas de sonido visuales en tonos rojos que representan una experiencia de audio inmersiva.

Audio inmersivo

Iluminación LED RGB con patrones de humo colorido y dinámico.

Iluminación LED RGB

　

Especificaciones clave

　　　　

45GX950A-B

45" WUHD
5K2K (5120x2160)
21:9
Dual-Mode
(WUHD 165Hz / WFHD 330Hz)
0.03ms GtG
DCI-P3 98.5%
Curvo WOLED(800R)
USB Type-C™(PD 90W)
HDMI™ 2.1 x2
DisplayPort2.1 x1 (with DSC)
 
-
Más información

　　

27GX790A-B

27" QHD
(2560x1440)
16:9
480Hz Frecuencia de actualización
 
0.03ms GtG
DCI-P3 98.5%
OLED (non-curvo, flat)
HDMI™ 2.1 x2
DisplayPort2.1 x1 (with DSC)
USB 3.0
-
Más información

Ventajas de comprar en LG

Iniciar sesión Registrarse

5% de descuento de bienvenida

Aplica el cupón en el pago para compras a partir de 150€ (excepto portátiles y outlet).

10% de descuento por la compra de 2 o más productos

En compras a partir de 150€ (excepto portátiles y outlet)

Envíos gratis

Recibirás tu pedido coordinado por LG en un plazo estimado de 24-72 horas (días laborables)