We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-ray™ / Sistema DVD Home Theater
3D Blu-ray™ / Sistema DVD Home Theater
Todas las especificaciones
-
Canales
-
5.1
-
Potencia
-
1200W RMS
-
Potencia Parlantes Frontales
-
194Wx2
-
Potencia Parlante Central
-
194W
-
Potencia Subwoofers
-
230W
-
Surround
-
194Wx2
-
3D
-
Si
-
2D
-
Si
-
1080p Upscaling
-
Si
-
Contenido Premium y LG Apps
-
Si
-
Simplink
-
Si
-
Controlable desde Smartphone
-
Si
-
HDD Play Back
-
Si
-
TV Sound Sync (Via Bluetooth)
-
Si
-
Dynamic Range Control
-
Si
-
Grabación USB
-
Si
-
Display
-
FLD
-
Audio Input L/R
-
Si
-
Optico
-
1
-
Ethernet RJ45
-
Si
-
Radio Antenna FM
-
Si
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Unidad Central
-
410 x 55 x 260
-
Parlante Frontal
-
290 x 1150 x 290
-
Parlante Central
-
342.5 x 86 x 87
-
Parlante trasero
-
100.5 x 148 x 95
-
Subwoofer (LxhxProf)
-
191 x 388.5 x 318
-
Wired (Ethernet)
-
Si
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
-
Si
-
Bluetooth
-
Si
-
DLNA
-
Sí
-
Banda
-
FM
-
Sintonizador AM/FM_Característica
-
PLL
-
Memoria preestablecida
-
50 Estaciones
-
BD-ROM
-
Si
-
BD-R
-
Si
-
BD-RE
-
Si
-
DVD (NTSC)
-
Si
-
DVD (PAL)
-
Si
-
DVD-R
-
Si
-
DVD-RW (modo de video/VR)
-
Si
-
DVD+R
-
Si
-
CD de audio
-
Si
-
DTS-CD
-
Si
-
CD-R/CD-RW
-
Si
-
MPEG2
-
Si
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
-
Si
-
MKV
-
Si
-
AVCHD
-
Si
-
M4V
-
Si
-
WMV
-
Si
-
FLV
-
Si
-
3GP
-
Si
-
MPEG-1
-
Si
-
MP4
-
Si
-
MOV
-
Si
-
VOB
-
Si
-
LPCM
-
Si
-
Dolby Digital
-
Si
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Si
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Si
-
DTS
-
Si
-
MP3/ID3 Tag
-
Si
-
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
-
Si
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
-
Si
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
-
Si
-
WMA
-
Si
-
FLAC
-
Si
-
AAC
-
Si
Qué opina la gente
-
Manual & Software
Descarga el manual y software más reciente de tu compra LG.
-
Solución de problemas
Encuentra videos y tutoriales sobre tu producto.
-
Garantía
Conoce aquí la información sobre la garantía de tu producto LG.
-
Piezas & Accesorios
Conoce los accesorios que tu producto necesita
-
Registrar producto
Registrar tu producto te ayudará a obtener soporte más rápido.
-
Soporte de producto
Encuentra el manual de tu producto LG, soluciones a todos sus problemas e información de la garantía.
-
Soporte de pedido
Da seguimiento a tu pedido y conoce las Preguntas Frecuentes.
-
Solicitud de reparación
Solicita el servicio de reparación desde tu celular o laptop.
-
Chat en vivo
Consulta a expertos en productos LG en tiempo real. Conoce descuentos, y obtén asistencia en tus compras.
-
Consulta con el Soporte Técnico LG desde tu celular.
-
Envíanos un correo electrónico
Envía un correo electrónico al soporte de servicio de LG
-
Llámanos
Habla directamente con nuestros representantes de soporte.