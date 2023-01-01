3D Blu-ray™ / Sistema DVD Home Theater

About Cookies on This Site

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

LHB745

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES

Canales

5.1

Potencia

1200W RMS

Potencia Parlantes Frontales

194Wx2

Potencia Parlante Central

194W

Potencia Subwoofers

230W

Surround

194Wx2

CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES

3D

Si

2D

Si

1080p Upscaling

Si

Contenido Premium y LG Apps

Si

Simplink

Si

Controlable desde Smartphone

Si

HDD Play Back

Si

TV Sound Sync (Via Bluetooth)

Si

Dynamic Range Control

Si

Grabación USB

Si

INTERFACE

Display

FLD

Audio Input L/R

Si

Optico

1

Ethernet RJ45

Si

Radio Antenna FM

Si

HDMI Out

1

CARACTERISTICAS FISICAS (LXHXPROF)

Unidad Central

410 x 55 x 260

Parlante Frontal

290 x 1150 x 290

Parlante Central

342.5 x 86 x 87

Parlante trasero

100.5 x 148 x 95

Subwoofer (LxhxProf)

191 x 388.5 x 318

COMODIDAD

Wired (Ethernet)

Si

Wi-Fi Built-in

Si

Bluetooth

Si

DLNA

RADIO

Banda

FM

Sintonizador AM/FM_Característica

PLL

Memoria preestablecida

50 Estaciones

FORMATOS REPRODUCIBLES

BD-ROM

Si

BD-R

Si

BD-RE

Si

DVD (NTSC)

Si

DVD (PAL)

Si

DVD-R

Si

DVD-RW (modo de video/VR)

Si

DVD+R

Si

CD de audio

Si

DTS-CD

Si

CD-R/CD-RW

Si

MPEG2

Si

MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

Si

MKV

Si

AVCHD

Si

M4V

Si

WMV

Si

FLV

Si

3GP

Si

MPEG-1

Si

MP4

Si

MOV

Si

VOB

Si

LPCM

Si

Dolby Digital

Si

Dolby Digital Plus

Si

Dolby TrueHD

Si

DTS

Si

MP3/ID3 Tag

Si

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

Si

MPEG 1/2 L2

Si

DTS-HD Master Audio

Si

WMA

Si

FLAC

Si

AAC

Si

