We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Cinebeam PH550G
Todas las especificaciones
-
Native Resolution
-
HD(1280x720)
-
Brightness (Lumen, lm)
-
550
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
-
100,000:1
-
Noise - High Brightness
-
Typ 30dB(A) ↓
-
Noise - Normal
-
Typ 24dB(A) ↓
-
Noise - Economic
-
Typ 23dB(A) ↓
-
Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)
-
90% ↑
-
Projection Lens - Focus
-
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
-
25" ~ 100"
-
Projection Image - Standard
-
40"@1.24m
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
-
1.4
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Light source - Type
-
RGB LED
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Menu Language
-
Korean / English / French/ Spanish/ German / Rumania / Swedish / Portuguese / Chinese Simplified / polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/ Russian/ Arabic/ Turkish / Taiwanese/ Bulgarian/ Croatian/ Hungarian/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish/ Slovene/ Czech/ Hindi
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom
-
Sound
-
1W + 1W Stereo
-
Battery
-
Built-in type (up to 2.5H)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
174 x 109.5 x 44
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
650g
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
60W
-
Stand-by Power
-
0.5W ↓
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
-
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p
-
Input Signal Compatibility - RGB
-
up to WSXGA+(1680x1050@60Hz)
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Component Video
-
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Composite Video
-
480i/576i
-
RGB in
-
1
-
RGB(PC) Audio in
-
1
-
Composite(AV) in
-
Phone to AV in
-
Composite(AV) Audio in
-
Phone to AV in
-
Component (YPbPr)
-
RGB to Component in
-
Component (YPbPr) Audio in
-
RGB to Component in
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5)
-
HDMI
-
1 (MHL)
-
USB
-
1 (Type A)
-
3D
-
3D Optimizer
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Sí (Vertical)
-
Auto Keystone
-
Sí (Vertical)
-
Picture Still
-
Sí
-
Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)
-
Sí
-
Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)
-
Sí
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
Sí (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Auto Sleep (Off)
-
Sí
-
Sleep Timer
-
Sí
-
Blank
-
Sí (Blue, Green)
-
Image Flip
-
Sí (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
Sí
-
Black Level Control
-
Sí
-
Expert controlvADJ
-
Sí
-
Gamma Correction
-
Sí
-
Noise Reduction
-
Sí
-
Automatic Standby
-
Sí
-
USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo)
-
Sí (HD DivX)
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
Sí
-
Wireless Mirroring
-
Screen Share
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL
-
Sí
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter
-
Sí
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport
-
Sí
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
Sí
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment
-
Sí
-
Self Diagnosis
-
Sí
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
-
Sí
-
Leg-Stand
-
Sí
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
-
Sí
-
Carry Bag
-
Pouch
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book) (TBD)
-
Simple Book
-
CD Manual
-
Sí
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
Sí
-
Warranty Card
-
Sí
-
3D Glasses
-
- DLP Link Glasses (sold separately)
-
Cable - Phone to AV (Composite)
-
1
-
Cable - Adaptor
-
1
-
Cable - Power cord
-
1
-
Remote control
-
Remote (Card Type)+ Battery
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese
Qué opina la gente
-
Manual & Software
Descarga el manual y software más reciente de tu compra LG.
-
Solución de problemas
Encuentra videos y tutoriales sobre tu producto.
-
Garantía
Conoce aquí la información sobre la garantía de tu producto LG.
-
Piezas & Accesorios
Conoce los accesorios que tu producto necesita
-
Registrar producto
Registrar tu producto te ayudará a obtener soporte más rápido.
-
Soporte de producto
Encuentra el manual de tu producto LG, soluciones a todos sus problemas e información de la garantía.
-
Soporte de pedido
Da seguimiento a tu pedido y conoce las Preguntas Frecuentes.
-
Solicitud de reparación
Solicita el servicio de reparación desde tu celular o laptop.
-
Chat en vivo
Consulta a expertos en productos LG en tiempo real. Conoce descuentos, y obtén asistencia en tus compras.
-
Consulta con el Soporte Técnico LG desde tu celular.
-
Envíanos un correo electrónico
Envía un correo electrónico al soporte de servicio de LG
-
Llámanos
Habla directamente con nuestros representantes de soporte.