LG Cinebeam PH550G

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

LG Cinebeam PH550G

PH550G

LG Cinebeam PH550G

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Native Resolution

HD(1280x720)

Brightness (Lumen, lm)

550

Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

100,000:1

Noise - High Brightness

Typ 30dB(A) ↓

Noise - Normal

Typ 24dB(A) ↓

Noise - Economic

Typ 23dB(A) ↓

Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

90% ↑

Projection Lens - Focus

Manual

Projection Lens - Zoom

Fixed

Projection Image - Screen Size

25" ~ 100"

Projection Image - Standard

40"@1.24m

Projection Image - Throw Ratio

1.4

Projection Offset

100%

Light source - Type

RGB LED

Light source - Life High Brightness

30,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Menu Language

Korean / English / French/ Spanish/ German / Rumania / Swedish / Portuguese / Chinese Simplified / polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/ Russian/ Arabic/ Turkish / Taiwanese/ Bulgarian/ Croatian/ Hungarian/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish/ Slovene/ Czech/ Hindi

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

Sound

1W + 1W Stereo

Battery

Built-in type (up to 2.5H)

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

174 x 109.5 x 44

Net Weight (kg or g)

650g

Power Consumption (Max.)

60W

Stand-by Power

0.5W ↓

Power Supply

Adapter

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

Input Signal Compatibility - RGB

up to WSXGA+(1680x1050@60Hz)

Input Signal Compatibility - Component Video

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i

Input Signal Compatibility - Composite Video

480i/576i

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

RGB in

1

RGB(PC) Audio in

1

Composite(AV) in

Phone to AV in

Composite(AV) Audio in

Phone to AV in

Component (YPbPr)

RGB to Component in

Component (YPbPr) Audio in

RGB to Component in

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5)

HDMI

1 (MHL)

USB

1 (Type A)

MAIN FEATURES

3D

3D Optimizer

Digital Keystone Correction

Sí (Vertical)

Auto Keystone

Sí (Vertical)

Picture Still

Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)

Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

Sí (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Auto Sleep (Off)

Sleep Timer

Blank

Sí (Blue, Green)

Image Flip

Sí (Horizontal/Vertical)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Black Level Control

Expert controlvADJ

Gamma Correction

Noise Reduction

Automatic Standby

USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo)

Sí (HD DivX)

File(Office) Viewer

Wireless Mirroring

Screen Share

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport

Bluetooth Sound out

Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

Self Diagnosis

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Local Key

Joystick

Kensington Lock

Leg-Stand

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

ACCESSORY

Carry Bag

Pouch

Manual (Full or Simple Book) (TBD)

Simple Book

CD Manual

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Warranty Card

3D Glasses

- DLP Link Glasses (sold separately)

Cable - Phone to AV (Composite)

1

Cable - Adaptor

1

Cable - Power cord

1

Remote control

Remote (Card Type)+ Battery

Conformances(Regulation)

CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese

