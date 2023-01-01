About Cookies on This Site

01_Alpha9_hero_desktop_20180226_D

El cerebro genio: el procesador inteligente α9

Experimenta: excelente calidad de imagen

03_Alpha9_noise_reduction_desktop_20180226_D2

Reducción de ruido de 4 fases

El procesador inteligente α9 entrega una imagen más nítida gracias a la tecnología de procesamiento de cuatro fases de LG, la cual reduce el ruido y las frecuencias hasta dos veces más que otros modelos convencionales.

* El modelo convencional al cual se hace referencia es un modelo anterior de LG.

04_Alpha9_Sharpness_Enhancer_desktop_20180226_D

Optimizador de nitidez por frecuencia

El optimizador de nitidez del procesador inteligente α9 realza los detalles y texturas pequeñas mediante el énfasis de los bordes del objeto en la imagen. Esto garantiza fotos más reales con detalles y profundidad excepcionales.

* Esta función no está disponible en algunos modos de imagen.

05_Alpha9_Depth_Enhancer_desktop

Optimizador de profundidad

El optimizador de profundidad separa de forma precisa el objeto principal del fondo y analiza las texturas y los bordes, los cuales son procesados de forma separada posteriormente para lograr una detección más clara y bordes más nítidos. Esto garantiza una mayor percepción de la profundidad de toda la imagen y revela detalles ocultos.

* Esta función no está disponible en algunos modos de imagen.

06_Alpha9_Color_Accuracy_desktop

True Color Accuracy Pro

El procesador inteligente α9 utiliza una tabla de colores 7,3 veces más sofisticada que los televisores convencionales. Esto significa que puede proyectar colores vivos y reales sin distorsión gracias a una mayor cantidad de puntos de colores.

* El televisor convencional mencionado anteriormente es un modelo anterior de LG.

07_Alpha9_HFR_desktop

Alta tasa de fotogramas (HFR)

A través de la tecnología HFR, el procesador inteligente α9 es capaz de reproducir contenido de hasta 120 fotogramas por segundo, conservando la fluidez incluso en escenarios rápidos.

* La función HFR sólo está disponible a través del puerto USB para los televisores OLED de LG del 2018.