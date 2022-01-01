About Cookies on This Site

Televisor LG 65'' 4K- UHD AI ThinQ - Smart TV WebOS 23 α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Dónde comprar

65UR7300PSA

65UR7300PSA

Televisor LG 65'' 4K- UHD AI ThinQ - Smart TV WebOS 23 α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Vista frontal del televisor LG UHD
*Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación son solo para fines representativos.
*Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

La imagen de la naturaleza con la montaña rocosa reflejada muestra el contraste y los detalles.

Disfruta todos los detalles

LG UHD TV tiene HDR10, experimenta un mayor nivel de brillo, visualiza colores vivos y detalles increíbles.

*HDR10 Pro no es un formato propio de LG Dynamic Tone Mapping aplicado cuadro por cuadro para contenido HDR10.
*Revisa en las especificaciones que modelos UHD tienen HDR10 Pro - Las especificaciones de cada modelo pueden cambiar según país o región

Procesador IA α5 Gen6 4K

Mejora tu experiencia visual

El procesador α5 IA 4K Gen6 mejora el televisor LG UHD para brindarte una experiencia inmersiva.

*El televisor de 86 pulgadas UR80 cuenta con el procesador α7 4K con AI de sexta generación.

Una vista de la naturaleza, comparando la calidad de la imagen que el contenido no 4K y el contenido 4K escalado.

Tus contenidos en un 4K real

Los TVs LG UHD mejorar la calidad de imagen de los contenidos, disfrutar mayor claridad y precisión en todo momento.

*La calidad de imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de la imagen original.

Control de brillo AI

AI Brightness Control garantiza el nivel de brillo perfecto para cualquier entorno, adaptándose al brillo de la iluminación ambiental.

Una pantalla, que muestra una imagen de un bosque, cuyo brillo se ajusta según el entorno.

Un televisor UHD montado en la pared detrás de una mesa con ambientación de estilo zen.

Encuentra el tamaño perfecto

Experimenta tu contenido favorito de cerca con un televisor 4K UHD ultragrande.

La combinación perfecta para un sonido más potente

Complementa todo lo que te gusta ver con el sonido nítido de las barras de sonido LG

La mitad de la pantalla inferior y la mitad de la barra de sonido. El televisor muestra caballos blancos corriendo sobre el agua.

La interfaz para cambiar los ajustes aparece en la pantalla del televisor.
BOOM Interface

Configuración avanzada

Cuando se conecta con un televisor LG, su barra de sonido cambia automáticamente al modo de sonido de la barra de sonido. Además, disfruta de 3 modos adicionales para disfrutar de la mejor experiencia de sonido.

*Esta función solo es compatible con los modelos de TV 2023. La compatibilidad varía según el modelo.
*El soporte de funciones varía según el modelo de barra de sonido LG.
*El control magic remote se vende por separado.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Se ajusta a ti

Desde tu contenido favorito hasta tu forma preferida de verlo, webOS 23 new Home, te da recomendaciones según tus gustos y tendencias

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
*Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios de streaming.

Mi perfil

Obtén recomendaciones de películas personalizadas, una descripción general de los próximos juegos de tu equipo y sus propias notificaciones, todo desde un espacio dedicado para ti

*Se puede mostrar contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.
*Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles; sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

Accesos rapidos

Cree tarjetas dedicadas para sus aplicaciones y servicios favoritos. Organícelos como desee, cámbielos y salte rápidamente a su contenido.

Cámara inteligente LG

Con una fácil instalación de TV y un diseño delgado, Cámara inteligente LG Smart Cam hace que tus reuniones remotas sean muy fáciles de poner en la pantalla grande.

Una mujer está sentada en el reposabrazos de un sofá, con un ordenador portátil en la mano y viendo la televisión. Dentro del televisor, en la gran pantalla, se ven cuatro personajes y una videoconferencia.

A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.

*LG Smart Cam se vende por separado.
*La disponibilidad puede variar según país/región.

Asistente inteligente y conectividad

LG UHD TV lleva la comodidad a un nuevo nivel con soporte para Apple AirPlay y HomeKit. Controle convenientemente los dispositivos conectados, verifique la información casi al instante con su voz.

Logotipo de Apple AirPlay. Logotipo de funciona con Apple Hom

*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*La disponibilidad de Voice Command puede variar según el producto y el país.
*Los menús que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.
*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar según la región.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Disfruta de las películas como las concibió el director, sin ajustes en la textura ni en otros ajustes visuales de la película.

Un director de cine está mirando un gran monitor de televisión, editando algo. La pantalla de televisión muestra una grúa torre en un cielo violeta. El logotipo del modo FILMAKER se encuentra en la esquina inferior derecha.

*La compatibilidad con FILMMAKER MODE™ puede variar según el país.

Hay logotipos de plataformas de servicios de transmisión y metrajes coincidentes justo al lado de cada logotipo. Hay imágenes de Merlina de Netflix, Tesoro Nacional de Disney Plus y Los Anillos del Poder de PRIME VIDEO.
Entretenimiento

Contenido on demand sin fin

Disfruta fácilmente del contenido de las mayores plataformas de transmisión directamente en el televisor UHD de LG.

*Se requiere membresía de transmisión de Netflix.
*La disponibilidad del contenido y la aplicación puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere suscripción por separado para Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de membresía de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Visite primevideo.com/terms para obtener más detalles.
*Los servicios admitidos pueden diferir según el país.

Optimizador de juego

HGiG

Optimizador de juegos y Game Dashboard

Optimiza tu experiencia de juego. Accede a una variedad de configuraciones en un solo menú para un juego más rápido e intuitivo

HGiG

LG está asociado con algunos de los grandes nombres de la industria de los juegos, lo que le permite disfrutar de los últimos juegos HDR y sumergirse en su juego.

*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú Game Optimizer pueden variar según la serie.
*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de TV que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.
*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

Una caja de flores reciclada utilizando el embalaje de una caja de televisor UHD de LG.
Sostenibilidad

Pensamos en un mundo más verde

El empaque rediseñado de LG UHD TV utiliza impresión de un solo color y una caja reciclable.

*El contenido de la caja puede variar según el modelo o el país.

Te enseñamos a usar tu Nuevo Producto

Te enseñamos a usar tu Nuevo producto

Para programar tu clase solo debes llamarnos al 0800-1-2424/ 937 290 210 o escribirnos al correo

familyclub@lge.com

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Procesador de Imagen

4K Procesador α5 AI Gen6

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Modo Imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Procesador de Imagen

4K Procesador α5 AI Gen6

JUEGOS

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

Modo HGIG

Si

SMART TV

Configuración Familiar

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Activo

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Activo

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 23

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Alerta Deportes

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

AUDIO

Afinación acústica de IA

Activo

Sonido AI

Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

20W

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Voz clara Pro

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Escala de Grises

Si

Contraste Alto

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 600x960x164

Peso del embalaje

23,8

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 446x834x80,8

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 446x905x341

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 319x352

Peso del televisor sin soporte

16,8

Peso del televisor con soporte

17,1

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

400x300

CONECTIVIDAD

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM, como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Montaje en pared

Sí (Attached)

Remoto

Control remoto estándar

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AAA x 2EA)

Qué opina la gente

Comprar directamente

Vista frontal del televisor LG UHD

65UR7300PSA

Televisor LG 65'' 4K- UHD AI ThinQ - Smart TV WebOS 23 α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6